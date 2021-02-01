How a 16-year-old boy became self-radicalised in Singapore

The teen, a Protestant Christian Singaporean, has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA). He is the first detainee here to be inspired by far-right extremist ideology and the youngest person detained under the ISA for terrorism-related activities .
The authorities said that the teen was influenced a terrorist who shot and killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019 back.
INTERNAL SECURITY DEPARTMENT, ADDING HE HAD WATCHED TTHE LIVESTREAM VIDEO FO THE CHRISTCHURCH ATTACK AND READ THE ATTACKER'S MANIFESTO.
The turning point was the terror stabbings on Oct 29 last year in the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice,
France by a 21-year-old Tunisian national, which left three people dead. The student said it convinced him of the need to defend “my people”.
He targeted two mosques near his home: the Assyafaah Mosque in Sembawang (top), and the Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands.
He did online reconnaissance on both, planned his travel route, and identified mosque entrances and where to park his vehicle.
He originally planned to use an assault rifle similar to the one used in Christchurch but subsequently realised it would be difficult to get one. He settled on a machete as his weapon and found one on Carousell, which he added to his favourite listings.
In November, he bought a tactical vest online, and planned to adorn it with right-wing extremist symbols which the New Zealand attacker wore – the Black Sun and Celtic Cross.
He also intended to modify it to hold a mobile device that could live-stream the attack.
He intended to drive between the two attack sites. He did not have a driver’s licence, and planned to steal his father’s credit card to rent a BlueSG car from a car-sharing station near his home.
The authorities said the teen will undergo "religious, psychological and social rehabilitation", which will include engaging a Christian counsellor to "help him correct the radical ideology he has imbibed".
PRODUCED BY: jo-ann quah