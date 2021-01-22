PUBLISHED: JAN 26, 2021

Feeding wildlife in Singapore a ‘lose-lose situation’


19 persons are facing charges for feeding wild boars in Lorong Halus at Pasir Ris. This is the largest number being taken to court under the Wildlife Act. The feeding and release of wildlife are illegal.


The Lorong Halus site is a wild boar feeding hot spot. NParks’ action comes as a woman was attacked by a wild boar, leaving her with injuries.

The nature community says this is a timely move, with Singapore’s “City in Nature” efforts bringing humans into closer proximity with wildlife.

People often feed wildlife out of kindness, but experts warn this does the animals more harm than good.

1. HARM TO THE ANIMALS

When the animals associate humans with food handouts and seek them, people may call for the authorities to cull them, especially since feeding could lead to their population numbers surging.

“The animals ultimately pay for human kindness with their lives.”

CONSERVATIONIST IVAN KWAN, ON FEEDING WILDLIFE

2. Harm TO THE ecosystem

When animals turn away from foraging for fruits and seeds to getting fed, it can hurt the ecosystem. Plants no longer get wildlife help to spread their seeds.

3. Harm TO humans

Feeding often results in closer and more interactions between wildlife and humans, and thus a higher chance of transmission of zoonotic diseases like bird flu and rabies.

Wild or not?

Feeding domesticated species such as stray cats and dogs is legal as it is not covered by the Wildlife Act. But NParks says it works closely with the animal welfare groups to ensure feeding community animals is done responsibly.

Killing with kindness
Killing with kindness

SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY ANG QING AND AUDREY TAN; ST VIDEO BY CHANG AI-LIEN; VIDEOS BY NPARKS/YOUTUBE, ACRES, JOSEPH TAN AND CTWEE 2000/YOUTUBE; PHOTO BY MADAM YU

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

More visual stories
More visual stories