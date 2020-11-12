ST GLOBAL OUTLOOK FORUM 2020
When he was Education Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was told by his staff that the budget for students to travel to Asia for education programmes was underutilised.
ST GLOBAL OUTLOOK FORUM 2019
After last Saturday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Mr Trump told a news conference that American companies could resume doing business with Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei.
Issues related to the economic conflict will be addressed by Dr Li Mingjiang, associate professor of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University; Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank; and Ms Irene Tham, The Straits Times' tech editor.
There is a real need for Singaporeans to understand the region better, so that the Republic can add value as a springboard or gateway when partnering those who wish to enter the South-east Asian market, he said at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum.