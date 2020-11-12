ST GLOBAL OUTLOOK FORUM 2019

Panellists see a US-China deal in the coming months

US-China trade war: Prolonged ban on Huawei could split tech world

After last Saturday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Mr Trump told a news conference that American companies could resume doing business with Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei.

ST Global Briefing to look at impact of US-China trade war

Issues related to the economic conflict will be addressed by Dr Li Mingjiang, associate professor of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University; Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank; and Ms Irene Tham, The Straits Times' tech editor.

Singaporeans need to understand region better, says Chan Chun Sing

There is a real need for Singaporeans to understand the region better, so that the Republic can add value as a springboard or gateway when partnering those who wish to enter the South-east Asian market, he said at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum.
MORE