ST EDUCATION FORUM 2021
In partnership with Singapore Management University
The impact of Covid-19 has dramatically transformed education systems around the world.
About SMU
As the pandemic rolls on unabated, one group that's most affected worldwide are students, especially those in tertiary education for whom book work and lectures are only part of the learning.
By all accounts, Ms Lim Geok Shan is the quintessential academic overachiever with a scholarship from the Singapore Management University (SMU) and a place on the dean's list for three years running from 2016.
Students from the Singapore Management University (SMU) who are facing financial hardship can find some relief from a new $2.5 million fund.