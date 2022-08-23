Zyrul, Yusoff, Hakim suspended

RACE 6, SUNDAY

Jockey Zyrul Azman pleaded guilty to careless riding on Poroshiri.

Near the 350m, he permitted his mount to shift out, when insufficiently clear of Bright Era, who checked and lost running he was entitled to.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, he was suspended from Aug 29 to Sept 3, which covers one Singapore race day.

RACE 8

Apprentice Yusoff Fadzli pleaded guilty to careless riding on Gamely.

Passing the 1,100m, he permitted his mount to shift in, when not clear of Wednesday, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, he was suspended from Aug 29 to Sept 3, which covers one Singapore race day.

RACE 11

Apprentice Hakim Kamaruddin pleaded guilty to careless riding on Master Ryker.

Near the 800m, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear of Fireworks, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, he was suspended from Aug 29 to Sept 3, which covers one Singapore race day.