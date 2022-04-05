Zyrul and John get 2 race days; Faiz warned

RACE 3, SATURDAY

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman pleaded guilty to careless riding on Fireworks.

Passing the 900m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in when insufficiently clear of Be You, who was checked.

He was suspended from last Sunday to April 17, which covers two Singapore race days.

RACE 7, SATURDAY

Jockey John Sundradas will also be out for two Singapore race days over his handling of his winner, Vgor.

Passing the 50m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in when not clear of the third-placed Our Pinnacle, who was checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, his two-day suspension will be from April 10 to 23.

RACE 7, MARCH 26

The stewards concluded an inquiry into the riding of Basilisk by apprentice jockey Faiz Khair in the Class 4 Division 1 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Evidence was taken from Faiz, his master Desmond Koh's assistant trainer, Leong Yoon Fei, and Leslie Khoo, the trainer of Basilisk.

The stewards expressed concern with particular reference to the efforts made by Faiz to hold his position in the early stages and also his level of vigour in the straight.

Faiz said that he had been instructed to attempt to settle midfield or better.

But, despite having ridden out in the early stages, the gelding was unable to maintain his midfield position and settled at the tail of the field.

He added that, when riding in the straight, his primary concern was to keep his mount balanced and he expressed satisfaction with his style when riding his horse out in the straight.

Considering all the evidence, the stewards did not agree with his comments regarding the vigour applied after the start and in the straight.

But, after taking into consideration all the evidence and his inexperience (24 rides), the stewards did not take any direct action.

But they warned him that he must ride all his mounts in a competitive manner. A repetition could lead to a charge against him.