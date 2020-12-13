Zumba for fitness and funds at Our Tampines Hub

(Front row, from right) Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin, Club Rainbow (Singapore) executive director Teo Siang Loong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Limitless founder Asher Low joining participants in a zumba session at the Singapore Fitness Festival 2020 at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. The festival featured 12 hours of 12 fitness programmes, including piloxing and yoga. Participants joined in at one of 12 ActiveSG Sports Centres or virtually via Zoom. The event also raised funds for Club Rainbow (Singapore) and Limitless Singapore. To donate, visit www.giving.sg/campaigns/sff2020rainbow or www.giving.sg/campaigns/sff2020limitless