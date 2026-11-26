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Hosts Singapore (in red), ranked 22nd in the world, are now the second-highest ranked team in the tournament.

SINGAPORE – The Nov 29-Dec 5 Singlife Nations Cup is down to five netball teams, following world No. 11 Zimbabwe’s withdrawal.

Netball Singapore made the announcement on Nov 26 after receiving formal notice from the Zimbabwe Netball Association, which cited financial constraints that have affected the team’s ability to travel to the Republic to make their tournament debut.

Despite the absence of the competition’s top-ranked team, the tournament will proceed at the OCBC Arena with Samoa (13th), United Arab Emirates (25th), Malaysia (34th) and hosts Singapore (22nd), who will also field their second team in Singapore A.

There will be two round-robin matches in a day, except during the Dec 3 rest day, and the title decider and third-place play-off will be held on Dec 5.

Netball Singapore chief executive officer Daniel Ho said: “While Zimbabwe’s withdrawal is an unfortunate development, particularly so close to the start of the tournament, our focus remains firmly on delivering a memorable Singlife Nations Cup 2026 for all participating teams and officials.

“We have five teams ready to compete, and we look forward to welcoming the international teams to Singapore, showcasing high-quality international netball and bringing our netball community together for an exciting week both on and off the court.”

Netball Singapore also stated it is working closely with World Netball to ensure all regulatory matters arising from the withdrawal, including match forfeitures and world ranking points, are addressed in accordance with the international federation’s general regulations.

Founded in 2006 as a quadrangular, the annual tournament expanded to five teams in 2007 and then six in 2009. It took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic before resuming in 2022.

Asian champions Singapore are the most successful team in the tournament, having won in 2006, 2007 and 2023. They also finished second six times, including in the last two editions, in 2024 and 2025.

Adult tickets from $18 and child (ages five to 12) tickets from $12 as well as season passes are available on ticketmaster.sg.