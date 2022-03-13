Zeng relishing big stage

She went to Tokyo 2020 as a reserve and marvelled at the atmosphere and the Olympic stage. Inspired, Singapore table tennis player Zeng Jian vowed she would be part of the action at Paris 2024.

Yesterday, the world No. 71 showed what she is capable of by beating Puerto Rico's 70th-ranked Melanie Diaz 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8) in the first round of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash.

She let slip a 9-7 lead in the first game and was trailing 5-2 in the third game, but was generally in control at the OCBC Arena. Zeng, 25, next faces China's world No. 2 Chen Meng, who beat Japan's Hitomi Sato (11-8, 11-7, 11-9) and whom Zeng saw win women's singles and team gold in Tokyo.

She said: "I had a brief taste of the Olympic experience, and surely that's not enough. I want to be playing on that big stage.

"Playing at the Grand Smash helps as well. I'm calmer now but before and during the match, I was nervous because this is my first time playing in such a big tournament. But I prepared well for difficult moments and I performed to my usual standards.

"As for Chen Meng, there is definitely a gulf in standards, but I treasure such an opportunity to play against such top-calibre opponents and will do my best to fight for every point."

Born in Hunan, Zeng was scouted and invited by the Singapore Table Tennis Association to be its sparring partner in 2014, before receiving citizenship in 2019.

In between, she was a serial winner on the ITTF World Tour Under-21 circuit. In 2016, she led 3-0 against China's then-world No. 1 Liu Shiwen and was three points away from a sensational victory in the fifth and sixth games before losing 4-3. She reached a career-high 17th in July 2017.

At the Singapore Smash, she has also reached the second round of the women's doubles with Lin Ye, and will partner Clarence Chew to take on Chinese Taipei's mixed doubles world No. 1 Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching today.

National women's coach Hao Anlin said: "Zeng Jian has high standards of herself in training and in competitions and, over the years, she has become more certain of what she wants to achieve, and works hard in this pursuit. She does not rely so much on power than intelligence and agility, and her speed and overall ability have improved."

Meanwhile, Singapore's other representatives Chew, Lin and Koen Pang lost their men's singles and mixed doubles matches.