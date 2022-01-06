Zarina can return to winning ways

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) PHILOSOPHISE eased in the betting on debut when narrowly beaten. She will come on.

(4) BONIKA was not far off in both her starts. But she is coupled with debutante

(2) BAD HAIR DAY who could be preferred. Watch.

Respect money for stable companions (1) ACT NATURALLY and (6) PACIFIC GREEN.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (2) FOREVER BILL matched strides in their penultimate races and could get close together again.

(3) NAVY STRENGTH is dropping in distance and could finish strongly.

Stable companion (9) NEGOTIATOR is racing as a gelding after a rest and is sporting blinkers. Look for a much-improved effort.

Watch newcomers (5) AXL and (8) LINE OF DUTY.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) RAISING QUINN flashed home last time. She has pole draw and is donning blinkers now. If they have no adverse effect, she could take honours.

(6) ZIPPY OVER and stablemate (5) PEUT ETRE MOI are running well but have not drawn favourably.

(3) TAMIL TIGER should run an honest race. Must be considered.

(1) CHARITY BALL, (2) ADIRA and (7) MISS GREENLIGHT could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(1) ZARINA needed her last run and could resume winning ways.

(4) MARIA QUEROL is having her peak run and could get into the action.

(2) REALLY ROYAL needs to find 11/2 lengths on Zarina and (5) QUEEN OF SHADOWS, who ran below form last time.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Stable companions (1) SACHDEV and (2) HYDE PARK are above average but may not be at peak fitness yet. However, their class could pull them through.

The versatile (4) BAYBERRY is dropping in distance, but his fitness could prove advantageous.

(5) MY BESTIE must have a chance on his run last September. He is meeting Sachdev on 4.5kg better terms for 3/4-length difference.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

The lightly raced (8) SILVER DARLING is out to prove her class over a preferred distance.

There should be nothing much to choose between (10) BLACK SILVER, (6) CELTIC NIGHT, (9) DO ANGELS CRY and (7) JASMINE on their recent form. Luck in running could prove the decider.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Half the field of 16 is from the Justin Snaith yard, five from the Candice Bass-Robinson yard and two trained by Brett Crawford. But they all will have to beat the visiting Sean Tarry filly (11) SOUND OF WARNING. She is on the up and, after a gutsy performance last time, should go close. (9) AMANZIMTOTI is drawn beside her and should give her a run for the money.

(2) CAPITANA, (1) KITTY CAT CHAT, (12) SANTA MARIA, (13) MERCURY RISING and (14) KWINTA'S LIGHT could challenge.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) POLAR WORLD found support on debut and duly obliged. She looks to have plenty of scope for improvement.

(5) LA FOLIE DOUCE has been threatening for her second victory and should make a race of it.

(3) SONIC BURST always gives a run for the money and could challenge, which also brings (4) QUICK BREEZE, (6) WINTER FURI and (10) L'AMI JEAN into the reckoning.