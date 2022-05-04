Zandon is Kentucky Derby 3-1 favourite

LOS ANGELES • Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon will start as the favourite in Saturday's Kentucky Derby, after securing a favourable barrier.

Bookmakers have priced him at 3-1, after drawing Gate 10 in the 20-horse "Run for the Roses" at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby formally kicks off US racing's Triple Crown season.

Zandon emerged as the Kentucky Derby favourite after an impressive victory in the Blue Grass at Lexington, Kentucky, last month. It was the three-year-old's second victory from four outings.

"Sometimes your race can be won and lost just in the draw," said Zandon's trainer, Chad Brown. "We're relieved, we're where we wanted to be and where the jockey wanted to be.

"We wanted to be somewhere in the middle, and you can't get any better in the middle than 10."

Brown said Zandon had settled in Kentucky in the weeks since his victory at Keeneland, and had looked sharp in trackwork this week.

"The horse is training great. He's coming off his best career race in the Blue Grass and he's been in Kentucky for some time now. So he should be settled in at Churchill nicely," he said.

Zandon will be ridden by French jockey Flavien Prat, who is chasing his second victory in the Kentucky Derby, after his win in the chaotic 2019 race.

Maximum Security crossed the line first in the Derby three years ago, but Prat's Country House was subsequently declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified.

"I've got a lot of confidence working with him," Brown said of Prat. "He's really delivered for us in some big races in the short time we've been working together."

Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 7-2 second favourite. He is drawn in Gate 3.

"Like every horse in the race you want him to just make a nice smooth trip away from there and let the best horse win," said Epicenter's trainer, Steve Asmussen.

"This is going to be new for him - 20-horse field, 150,000 people staring at him. But Epicenter's very confident right now, training really well, and it's a wonderful chance to win the Derby."

