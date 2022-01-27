Zambaq could be your best banker

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) SMITH AND WESSON tired late in his second start. He did a lot better on debut and does make the trip from the Western Cape. The one to beat. Trainer Gavin Smith has already had a juvenile winner and his charge, the Global View gelding (2) FOREST SPY, has to be respected. Watch for any betting. Trainer Alan Greeff has also had a juvenile winner and his Global View filly (6) HOLLY'S VIEW can challenge for honours.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) ZAMBAQ did not like the Polytrack in her last start so that run is best ignored. This is much easier and she could bounce back. She is one of the better bets on the card. (3) MISS NIBBLES ran ahead of Zambaq last time and is improving. Must be given chance. (4) TWICE TO HEAVEN was behind Miss Nibbles in that race but ahead of Zambaq. She obviously has to be respected as well. (5) DRIVE BY has shown improvement but will have to demonstrate that that Polytrack form can be repeated on the turf.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(8) LORD MARMITE is a long-time battling maiden but could be the right one if showing his very best. (9) SUPER FUN looked a winner in the making in his penultimate start but was a disappointment last time. Expect improvement. (13) ST PATRICK'S DAY was touched off in the final stride last week and could go one better. (4) MR LINEBREAKER has improved under his current trainer but was a disappointment.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) GLITTER IN THE AIR has some fair recent form on the Polytrack and must be considered. (2) MIFID TWO returns to the turf and could surprise. (4) WINTER SCOUT is coming off a good run and has made the trip from the Western Cape so needs to be respected, as must fellow traveller (10) VERSAILLES.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MARMARA SEA has had a tough season and the effects showed in his last defeat. Although it was still a good effort, it was well below his top level of form. (5) CARIOCA beat Marmara Sea that day but was unplaced in her latest start. She can be anything. (6) CAT DADDY could be ready to show his best and is course-and-distance suited. (3) NATIVE TONGUE is usually not too far behind the winner and should be there at the finish.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) MASTER SUPREME seems to have lost his way, but is a strong front runner when in the mood. This could be his day. (2) MISS ORANGE is decent on her day and is course-and-distance suited, so should go close. (4) FLOWER OF SAIGON and (5) FOLLOW THAT STAR are in good condition. Follow That Star has a win over this course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN TATTERS has won only twice but could be ready for his third. Trainer Alan Greeff has many runners to take on Captain Tatters and the best of them could be (3) REGIMENTAL. He is track-and-trip suited. (6) WHATEVER NEXT was a champion two-year-old and his three-year-old form is good. This will be a good test for him. (8) INHERIT THE RAIN is better than his last run and is also not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) IRISH WILLOW won nicely over this course and distance three starts back and, although she has not been as good since, must be respected. (3) STAR OF THE SOUTH was a disappointment on his local debut but that was on the Polytrack. He could be better on the grass. (4) GOLD ROCK disappointed on the Polytrack last time. Returning from a break and back on the grass, he must be an outstanding chance. (7) TEOFILIA is having a good season, having won twice, and is coming off a good victory.