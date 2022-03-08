Zaki and Iskandar suspended

Jockey Mohd Zaki has picked up two careless riding offences at Saturday's meeting and will be out for two Singapore race days.

He was suspended for one race day for permitting Rock N Roll to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Pisca Pisca, in Race 4. Pisca Pisca was checked.

In Race 8, he picked up another race day for permitting From The Navy to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Superlative, who was crowded and checked.

This caused Winning Hobby to be crowded onto the hindquarters of Charger when Superlative was carried in. Zaki will miss the next two Kranji race meetings.

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman, who rode a treble, will also miss the next two race days for allowing Burgundy Lad to shift out passing the 150m mark in Race 7.

This caused Voluntad to be carried out across the running of Diamond Ring, who was checked.