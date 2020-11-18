Zachariah, 9, shows his might

Nine-year-old Zachariah Chan took part in the OCBC Cycle's Mighty Savers Kids Virtual Ride and completed 50km - 10 times more than the required 5km - in a single ride from East Coast to his home in Lorong Ah Soo with his 40-year-old father Kamarul Zaman Chan on Nov 7. Starting from an eatery at East Coast Park, his journey, which is the longest distance in a single ride by any child participant, took him through Changi Jurassic Mile, Changi Beach, Changi Village and Loyang and Sungei Serangoon Park Connectors. This year's sold-out edition, which started on Nov 1 and ended last Sunday, attracted 4,700 participants.