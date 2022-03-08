'Z' symbol spells trouble for Russian gymnast

DOHA • The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour" in displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event.

The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha over the weekend and displayed the letter "Z" on the front of his outfit, as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.

The Russian military have used it as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of its neighbour and have said it means victory.

Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, activists and influencers have been spotted wearing clothes and badges with the letter "Z" to show their support for the war, while state broadcaster RT is also selling "Z" merchandise.

Kuliak placed the "Z" in place of the Russian flag on his leotard, which, along with the country's national anthem, had been banned by the FIG in the wake of the conflict.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup," the FIG said in a statement.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists and "neo-Nazis".

Russian forces have used Belarus as a key staging area, so its neighbour has also been accused of complicity in the war.

The FIG has already cancelled all of its events in Russia and Belarus, adding that it would not allocate other events to the two countries until further notice.

"The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on March 4. From March 7, 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions," a statement read.

Doha was the last weekend that gymnasts from both countries could compete.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS