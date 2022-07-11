Yusoff is off and running

Malaysian apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli franked his red-hot form with his first hat-trick of wins on Saturday.

After firing out of the starting blocks with Elliot Ness ($20) and Trident ($13) in the first two races, his personal best came up seven races later with $61 chance Eagle Eye.

All his three winners are trained by his master, Donna Logan.

Since Our Secret Weapon's win on June 11, Yusoff has booted home at least one winner per meeting, all for the Kiwi handler.

Saturday's big haul has stretched the winning streak to five weeks on end.

While trebles are not a novelty to Logan, the same cannot be said of the Penang-born 33-year-old of Boyan origin.

Since relocating from Malaysia, where he won two races to initially join former Kranji trainer Saimee Jumaat in 2018, a riding double last year (also for Logan) had been his highest score.

Yusoff's rise might not have been as meteoric as a Hakim Kamaruddin or Simon Kok. But his ubiquitous presence at the winner's circle of late has made more than one sit up and take notice.

A score of 12 wins at his first three seasons showed he was no slouch.

But, after joining Logan in 2019, he has almost trebled the score.

On 32 winners, he is now eight winners shy of losing 1kg off his 3kg claim.

But, despite the whirlwind success and his Saturday feat, the father of two played down all the buzz he was one of Kranji's "most improved" riders.

"My dad and my wife Fazira always tell me: 'Winner or no winner, you come back in one piece. That's more important'," he said.

"I've been in racing since my Batu Gantung days. I have uncles and friends who are jockeys and who got injured.

"Now I have good support, I put in more effort and my confidence is up. I'm happy I got my first treble, but things can change suddenly in racing."

Safety first, no doubt, but the bull run has also thrust Yusoff into the premiership mix.

He sits only one winner off the leading duo of Jerlyn Seow and Iskandar Rosman.

The season may still have a fair bit to go, but if Yusoff keeps up his rich vein of form, the title race in the junior ranks could well turn into a stirring three-cornered fight.

"I'll try my best to become champion. I must keep working hard and believe in myself," he said.

"There is no secret to success. I just keep going to work every day.

"I don't like the wooden horse, the best is still real horses. I ride seven to eight horses a day.

"As I hurt my knee and my back, I have to look after myself. I go to the spa once a week and jog every day."

Logan, who is also master to Seow, Hakim and new recruit Jamil Sarwi, said Yusoff's awakening was the result of a surge of confidence that unlocked a potential kept in hibernation for too long.

"Yusoff has always been a very good rider, but he just didn't get the opportunities.

"He's so capable, yet he didn't have the confidence in him," she said.

"Once apprentices get the opportunity to ride better horses, it helps them regain their confidence.

"That's why I'm grateful to Te Akau and Fortuna for giving me free rein to utilise our apprentices and give them equal opportunities.

"When Jake Bayliss first arrived in Singapore, he told me right away Yusoff had a great style and balance, and can ride with the stick in both hands.

"Don't forget Yusoff also had two tough years staying here during Covid-19. He couldn't go back to Johor Bahru to see his family.

"Never did he complain, he has great work ethic and, today, he is reaping the rewards."