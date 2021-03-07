Yu's extended run halted in s-finals

National paddler Yu Mengyu's brave run at the WTT Contender Doha ended on Friday when she lost 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 13-11) to Japan's world No. 3 Mima Ito in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Yu had breezed past Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-2). She also dispatched Japan's world No. 11 Miu Hirano in the last 16 of the US$200,000 (S$268,000) tournament on Thursday.

The 31-year-old displayed grit to save a game point and take down the opener against Ito.

But her 20-year-old opponent had too many tricks up her sleeve with her variety of serves and deceptive spins proving crucial in the following games.

Ito, who went on to beat follow Japanese Hina Hayata 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the final to claim the US$15,000 winner's cheque, has been one of the most in-form paddlers since the sport restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She won bronze medals at the Women's World Cup and International Table Tennis Federation Finals last year.

Despite the defeat, Yu must be credited for powering through three qualifying matches on an aching back to reach her first women's singles semi-finals since the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where she won bronze.

The world No. 50, who reached the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at Rio 2016, said: "I'm pleased with my overall performance despite the defeat and my basics were rather sound.

"I felt I lost out in terms of fitness and focus to a younger opponent who is quick and covers more ground than me. Playing my ninth match since Monday did take a toll.

"But my performances this week give me confidence that I am on the right track heading to the Tokyo Olympics in July."

Yu will now set her sights on next week's US$400,000 WTT Star Contender Doha, where her compatriots Feng Tianwei, Lin Ye and Zeng Jian will also be taking part.

National women's team coach Hao Anlin said: "Mengyu played well against a higher-ranked opponent in the semi-final and received serves well, although she needs to increase her variety in her own serves to increase her chances of scoring.

"I felt all our paddlers played at least according to expectations and it was a good competition to identify problem areas to solve for bigger tournaments in the future."