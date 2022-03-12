Yu sees beauty in the imperfections

She may be used to having medals around her neck, but, since January, national table tennis player Yu Mengyu has been wearing a faint scar near her throat, after going through a procedure to remove a benign growth.

While it was a day surgery that went smoothly, it had been delayed for almost six years as the 32-year-old focused on getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics, held last year due to the pandemic.

During that period, the growth expanded from millimetres to two centimetres, causing some discomfort and concern.

Yu told The Straits Times: "It was detected in 2016, but I had already undergone surgery to repair my shoulder, which put me out of action for a few months.

"The doctor also asked why did I put off this surgery for so long, but all I wanted to do was to get ready for the Olympics."

Such commitment paid off to a certain extent as Yu made it to the semi-finals of the WTT Contender Doha last March. Four months later, at the Olympics, she beat Chinese Taipei's then-world No. 8 Cheng I-ching and Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa, then-ranked 10th, en route to finishing fourth in the women's singles.

During those five years of "imperfect" preparation, she had to deal with a 12-month hiatus from competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as shoulder and back injuries that at one point left her bedridden.

And even when she could train, she had to put in an extra half-hour before and after every session to limber up and warm down to minimise the risk of injury. Still, she was never free from pain.

The world No. 24 said: "Time flies. I still remember the scenes when I was the flagbearer with Loh Kean Yew at the Olympics and certain moments of the competition. These are beautiful memories that fill me with pride and made all the sacrifices... worth it.

"Of course, there is a tinge of regret that I was not able to win a medal, and perhaps I could have played some points in the bronze play-off differently, but I still see the beauty amid the imperfection.

"It was a long journey and every step was an arduous one, and there were times I thought I was not going to make it.