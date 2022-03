Yu retires, takes up coaching role

After spending half her life in the sport, national paddler Yu Mengyu has called time on a career that saw her win multiple medals at the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Yu, 32, made the announcement at the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) Annual Awards Night yesterday at the SportSG Auditorium at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Her last major international competition was last August's Tokyo Olympics, where she won Singaporean hearts after fighting through an injury in the semi-final against China's eventual gold medallist Chen Meng, before losing to Japan's Mima Ito in the third-place play-off.

Despite hanging up her bat, Yu will continue to be involved in the fraternity as she has been appointed assistant coach for the STTA junior development squad for high potential athletes aged nine to 12.

Calling it an important moment in her life, Yu said she is happy to work with the younger generation.

She added: "This is the right time for me to retire and I have always indicated my priority would be to continue to work with STTA, which has been nurturing me all these years.

"Looking back at the past 16 years of my career, they were filled with touching moments and honours. From now on, I will open a new chapter of my life.

"I want to share my experiences with (the younger players) and groom these young athletes into champions of Singapore. I will keep adhering to the tenacious and indomitable sportsmanship which is crucial to success, and I hope to convey more positive energy to others and to society at large."

Born in Liaoning, China, Yu started playing the sport at the age of five and eventually became a provincial table tennis player. This led to STTA coach Chen Yong talent-spotting her and she accepted his offer as she was looking for opportunities to compete in international competitions.

She arrived here when she was 17 and first represented Singapore in 2006, before receiving her citizenship a year later. In 2010, she was part of the team who stunned China 3-1 to be crowned world champions.

But her journey was not all smooth-sailing as Yu had to battle multiple injuries over the years.

In 2014, she suffered from spinal and shoulder injuries which left her bedridden for a month. During the 2016 Rio Games, she had injections and platelet-rich plasma treatment, before undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in the shoulder later that year.