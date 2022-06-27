Youth shines as oldies sparkle

BUDAPEST • Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh headlined a crop of golden teenagers who caught the eye at the swimming world championships, but a number of former prodigies showed they are still driven to win too.

It was the veterans, notably Katie Ledecky, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Nicholas Santos, not the kids, who set records.

However, as so often in swimming, more women hit early heights at the world meet, which came to a conclusion last Saturday.

McIntosh, who is still too young to drive in her native Ontario, grabbed her chance, winning two golds, a silver and a bronze.

Benedetta Pilato, the Italian breaststroke specialist who won silver three years ago at 14, clinched a gold and a silver. Katie Grimes, a 16-year-old American, claimed two silvers.

Claire Curzan, at 17, won four American relay medals as well as an individual bronze to add to the relay silver from Tokyo.

David Popovici was spectacular in winning two freestyle golds at 17. "I don't even drive yet," he said, adding that even at 18, when he would be entitled to a full Romanian driver's licence, he did not think that he would even have the time to learn.

On the last day, Leon Marchand, who turned 20 last month, was named male swimmer of the competition after winning two medley golds and a butterfly silver.

The Frenchman shared the podium, and a slightly awkward embrace, with the woman of the championships, Ledecky.

Ledecky was one of the veterans showing that old swimmers do not fade away as fast as they used to.

When she won the 800m freestyle at the 2012 Olympics at 15, she was a teenage sensation.

Her 800m gold on Friday was a record fifth straight world title and her 22nd world championship medal, also a record for a woman.

"It's just year after year of hard work," she said. "I think back to London and I made it a goal not to be a one-hit wonder. Here we are 10 years later... and still excited for the future as well."

At 25, Ledecky might not seem old, but the stamina events are traditionally races for youngsters. She is the oldest woman's world champion in 800m and 1,500m.

There were 14 800m finals before the American began her reign. Ten were won by teens.

The pattern of the oldies winning in the distances was repeated on the men's side when Paltrinieri became the oldest 1,500m men's world champion. It was his third world title at the distance in which he won a bronze aged 18.

"I'm 28 in a couple of months but I'm still learning," he said.

Sprinters tend to last longer.

Santos, 42, broke his own record as the oldest world championship medallist when he took silver in the 50m butterfly. The Brazilian is a late developer. He did not win a major medal until he was 35.

Sarah Sjostrom, the 28-year-old Swede who won the 50m butterfly on Friday and the 50m freestyle on Saturday, was a teen prodigy. She won a European title at 14 and a world title at 15.

Like Ledecky, she is reaping the benefits of just keeping going with 20 world championship medals.

Sjostrom has won medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle but is focusing on sprints.

"I enjoy the training for the 50s, and I can also keep racing at a lot of events, I feel I'm physically still strong enough to do that," she said.

There was also drama on the last day as Justin Ress won gold in the 50m backstroke after officials overturned his initial disqualification following a lengthy review.

Victory was earlier awarded to fellow American Hunter Armstrong after it was ruled that no part of Ress' body was above water as he reached first for the wall.

Ress was later reinstated as the winner, with Armstrong taking silver.

