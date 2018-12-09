Bowling: Youth bowler Chang wins U-22 title in KL

Singapore's Charmaine Chang came out tops in the Milo Storm Under-22 International Junior All-Stars Bowling Championship in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences undergraduate, 19, beat Nur Hazirah Ramli of Sarawak 255-211 in the stepladder final to bag the girls' Open title at the Sunway Pyramid Bowling Centre.

Chang had emerged the top seed from a field of 36 girls with 2,376 pinfalls after 10 games.

She told The Sunday Times: "This means a lot to me. I've not won an international title before.

"During the stepladders, I tried to keep as calm as possible and not focus on the scores by talking to my coaches and teammates. I felt I wasn't as confident in the fresh (oiling of the lane) but I tried to play (like) I did in qualifying."

National assistant coach Vincent Lim added: "A week ago, she won the National Youth Championship and I believe that helped her to be more mentally prepared. She created her own routine and committed to it and that helped her hold her nerve to win."

The last Singaporean to win the tournament was Tracy See, who won in 2015 and 2016. Before her, Valerie Teo, now the vice-president of the Singapore Bowling Federation, won in 2003.

