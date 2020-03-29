Your Daily Dose... of top video channels

1 INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION - TV.ITTF.COM

Apart from elite-level matches, ITTF TV provides full games from the junior and cadet events so you can watch the next generation of talents. It also boasts insightful videos that bring viewers into the minds of professional athletes such as Olympic and world singles champion Ma Long.

Honorable mention

Feng Tianwei on Ask a Pro anything: youtu.be/fPqdknS7aAw

2 WORLD RUGBY

YOUTUBE USER: IRB

World Rugby's YouTube channel provides viewers with more than just highlights. You can watch classics like the clash between France and England in the 1991 World Cup quarter-finals.

There is also behind-the-scenes footage featuring athletes training for the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Honorable mention:

Le Crunch Classic - RWC 1991 quarter-final: France v England: youtu.be/_TkY6SViUkI

3 BADMINTONWORLD.TV

YOUTUBE: BWF

What stands out here are top-quality tutorial videos for both beginners and advanced shuttlers, ranging from footwork to tactics. It even has technical rules for those who are unsure of how the game works.

Honorable mention

2019 Thailand Masters final: Lin Dan v Loh Kean Yew: youtu.be/JuzEmHJmpqQ

4 LAOLA1.TV

WWW.LAOLA1.TV

Looking for non-mainstream sports? This site has handball, volleyball and winter sports content.

Honorable mention

Men's EHF Challenge Cup: www.ehftv.com/int/video/drammen-hk-aek-athens/1909348

5 ILOVEBASKETBALLTV

YOUTUBE: ILOVEBASKETBALLTV

This channel has videos for viewers who want to improve at basketball. There are even tutorials that teach your favourite National Basketball Association player's moves. For instance, you can learn how to dribble like Kyrie Irving or shoot like Stephen Curry.

Honorable mention

How To: Kyrie Irving - best highlights and crossover: youtu.be/Wc-orsMKDoc?t=49s

6 SG SPORTS TV

YOUTUBE: SINGAPORESPORTS

Interested in knowing more about the local sports scene? SG Sports TV has got you covered with news, talk shows, highlights and sports tutorials featuring Singaporean athletes.

You can watch live games too - from the Asean Basketball League to the Singapore Premier League.

Honorable mention

U-18 Singapore softball men score historic upset over Argentina : youtu.be/o2aeMoqfTR0

7 VICE SPORTS

YOUTUBE: NOC

With sports fans now looking for a closer connection with their favourite athletes, Vice Sports does it best by telling stories that surround the game with its documentary-style videos.

Honorable mention

The Millionaire Pitcher that Lives in a Van: youtu.be/wKPa3uVddbU

8 FREEKICKERZ

YOUTUBE: FREEKICKERZ

This is the largest football channel on YouTube, with over 8.3 million subscribers. Founded by football enthusiast Konstantin Hert, freekickerz provides viewers with challenges featuring elite footballers such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Honorable mention

freekickerz v Manuel Neuer - Ultimate Football Challenges: youtu.be/UQq7C2hwXu0