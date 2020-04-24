Your Daily Dose... of talked-about interviews

1 MUNENORI KAWASAKI AFTER WINNING ALDS IN 2015

After winning the 2015 American League Division series with his team, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Japanese baseball player participated in the locker room celebrations with unbridled enthusiasm. Kawasaki was not afraid to be himself in this interview, during which he repeatedly told the interviewer: "I'm drunk."

Watch: bit.ly/2VuIXtR

2 JURGEN KLOPP ON THE 'RUNS' IN 2018

Ahead of his club's tie against Newcastle, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was commenting on the fitness of Liverpool players Ben Woodburn and Gini Wijnaldum at a press conference. He was about to say that both players had diarrhoea, before learning that "it's not allowed (to be) said in public". Klopp then asked the reporters present: "If you have it, what do you say to people?"

Watch: bit.ly/2Vsx5bU

3 DIEGO MARADONA ON STANDARD OF LIGA MX IN 2018

The Argentinian football legend struggled to answer when asked his thoughts on the standard of Mexico's top-tier football league, stuttering for at least 10 seconds during the 2018 interview.

Watch: bit.ly/3eMJSxl

4 FU YUANHUI'S REACTION AFTER 2016 OLYMPICS SEMI-FINAL

The Chinese won over the Internet with her animated facial expressions during the Rio Games. After her 100m backstroke semi-final, Fu appeared stunned when told by a reporter that she had clocked a sub-59sec swim - the 58.95sec was a personal best - and completed the rest of the interview seemingly still in shock.

She was even faster in the final (58.76sec) but thought she had missed out on a medal, only to be told by the CCTV reporter that she was in fact joint-third with Canadian Kylie Masse. Cue another exuberant and adorable reaction from Fu.

Watch: bit.ly/34ZVR6n

5 LI NA AFTER 2011 AUSTRALIAN OPEN SEMI-FINAL

Li Na displayed her trademark wicked humour and endearing frankness after becoming the first Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam final at the 2011 Australian Open. Her courtside interview was almost as entertaining as the match she had just played, during which she saved a match point.

From revealing that she was "waking up every hour" the night before the match due to her husband Jiang Shan's snoring, to her confused reaction when interviewer Sam Smith reminded her that it was her fifth wedding anniversary, Li's answers had spectators roaring with laughter.

Watch: bit.ly/3as8QyV

6 ALLEN IVERSON'S 'PRACTICE' RANT IN 2002

During a press conference at the end of the season, the American basketball star unleashed a now-legendary rant in which he used the word "practice" 22 times.

His tirade came on the back of a poor season for the Philadelphia 76ers and a tense relationship between Iverson and head coach Larry Brown. Iverson was also still recovering from the death of his best friend Rahsaan Langford, who was shot and killed seven months earlier.

Watch: bit.ly/2RYl8Za