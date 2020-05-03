Your Daily Dose: 8 super-hot celebrations to watch

NOT IN MUTOMBO'S HOUSE

"No, no, no" was a catchphrase often accompanied by the iconic finger wag used by Dikembe Mutombo when he blocked shots in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and many more NBA greats have all had their shots blocked by the 2.18m centre.

"Back then, I would shake my head when I used to block shots, I really didn't have a signature. I had to come up with something for when I was dominating a game," said Mutombo.

Watch: bit.ly/3fc9Nir

LIKE A BOSS

Boxing Day is commonly known as a Day of Goodwill. It was also when one of the most humiliating half-time team talks took place.

Down 4-0 at half-time to relegation-threatened Manchester City during their Premier League match in 2008, Hull City's coach Phil Brown proceeded to give his team a dressing down on the pitch in front of 45,196 spectators at the Etihad.

It would lead to one of football's most iconic celebrations as Hull midfielder Jimmy Bullard recreated the "team talk" with players the following year against City after converting a penalty goal to secure the 1-1 draw.

"It was a fantastic celebration, great comedy is all about timing. You could not have had a celebration like that, after a goal, unless it was at Eastlands and was in the goal in front of th`e Hull fans," said Brown.

Watch: bit.ly/3bVSXCl

HUGE PHONE BILL

Joe Horn is known as one of the best wide receivers in New Orleans Saints history and for his cellphone celebration in December 2003 against the New York Giants.

Hidden under the protective layer of the goal post was a flip phone, which he pulled out to emulate a call.

Since props are not allowed in the National Football League (NFL), he drew a 15-yard penalty from officials as well as a US$30,000 (S$42,500) fine.

Despite that, the celebration was replicated by Saints' Michael Thomas in 2018.

"When I saw him bring out that cellphone, it brought a tear to my eye," Horn said.

"For him to pay homage to me in that way... that's something that some kids don't do, to pay homage to an old soul... I'm humbled."

Watch: bit.ly/2L3AyI5

EXUBERANT SHUTTLER

After retaining his Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London Games with victory over rival Lee Chong Wei again, Lin Dan sprinted around the stadium gleefully.

The Chinese legend became the first man to win back-to-back Olympic badminton singles titles.

Watch: bit.ly/2Ssbqyx

'BATTLE OF BROOKLINE' COMEBACK

Heading into Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, the 1999 United States team who included Tiger Woods, David Duval and Davis Love were down 6-10 against the Europeans despite having three of the top four players in the world.

To win, they needed 81/2 of the 12 available points.

After eight wins for the Americans, Justin Leonard, who was at one point four down against Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal, needed to halve his match to complete the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history.

With a 45-foot putt on the 17th green, he put the Americans on the brink, sparking wild and controversial celebrations as Olazabal still had his putt to make. The Spaniard missed his birdie attempt, leading to more American celebrations.

Watch: bit.ly/3d60tKV

BOWLING THEM OVER

The idea came about in Major League Baseball spring training and was executed months later after Prince Fielder hit a home run to beat the San Francisco Giants in the 12th inning in 2009.

Just to be sure, he gestured several times to his Milwaukee Brewers teammates on the bench as he made his way to second base, making sure that they were ready to carry through with the plan. Once he reached home base, his teammates toppled down like pins in the "bowling ball" celebration.

Watch: bit.ly/2xpFcwC

ONE FOR THE FAMILY

Celebrations with teammates are cool but doing it with your 82-year-old grandmother who is watching you play for the first time is even cooler. That was exactly what Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi did after scoring the second goal in their 2-0 win over Cagliari .

The 23-year-old was booked for that 2014 celebration but coach Rudi Garcia thought the caution was "well worth it".

"After I played for Italy, she told me that she would come to the stadium and I would score," said Florenzi.

Watch: bit.ly/3d7iicw

TRADEMARK SALUTE

Nicknamed "Colonel", Russian tennis player Mikhail Youzhny would salute the crowd in all four directions with the racket on his head like his helmet. It was also to honour his father's life as a member of the army.

Watch: bit.ly/2YoGZgE