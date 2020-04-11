Your Daily Dose... of skilful strokes

GOING TO GREAT LENGTHS

Trick shots by the pros are amazing but have you seen ordinary people make the most extraordinary attempts at the seemingly impossible? These guys tried to make a basket from 200m out during a six-day stint in Lesotho, Africa.

Watch: youtu.be/hui6u_DyxBs

SHOW AND TELL

Denmark's former badminton mixed doubles world champion Thomas Laybourn does not just pull off a 360-degree net shot, he teaches you how to do it.

Watch: youtu.be/_iAnQ72kR64

SERVING UP A TREAT

Professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck took her serving skills to a basketball court - and scored.

Watch: bit.ly/2UX93W2

BLACK WIDOW LEAVES NOTHING ON THE TABLE

American professional pool player Jeanette Lee is known as "The Black Widow" for her killer instinct at the table. She does not seem to take on more than she can chew here - even if it means taking out 12 balls with one shot.

Watch: youtu.be/vgHadvGIxm4

HOLD A BABY, HOLE A SHOT

This is an example of what golf trick-shot star Joshua Kelley can do around the green, when looking after a baby is par for the course.

Watch: bit.ly/2JUMXgF

SWISS MAESTRO WAVES HIS WAND



Roger Federer hitting a shot through his legs, showing he is equally at ease in snow and sleet as on centre court. PHOTO: TWITTER/ ROGERFEDERER



Roger Federer has wowed tennis crowds with strokes of genius en route to winning a record 20 Grand Slam titles. During the coronavirus pandemic, he gave his fans a bonus set of tricks.

Watch: bit.ly/2wsqiFl

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS WITH SINGAPORE DUO

Singapore paddlers Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu have shut the door on opponents many times. But can they literally close a miniature door without touching it?

Watch: youtu.be/nR_kut70l24

AS COOL AS ICE

National Hockey League side Montreal Canadiens' defenceman Shea Weber shows what he can do on offence when given time and a whole lot of space.

Watch: youtu.be/uGT_QGjAWdk

TANNEY MAKES A THROW

Before Alex Tanney became a National Football League quarterback, he demonstrated how well he could control the ball, hitting a crossbar from 50 yards away or into a moving truck.

Watch: bit.ly/2x86qYF

PREMIER LEAGUE GONG

The men from Dude Perfect are widely known for trick shots in almost every sport. However, when it comes to football, they are at their best. Here they get some assists from Premier League stars as they hit the gong on the volley and unleash box benders.

Watch: youtu.be/L4aBqvbP_MM