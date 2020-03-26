Your Daily Dose... of signature moves

Clockwise, from left: Revered for their successes, footballer Johan Cruyff, gymnast Simone Biles and boxer Muhammad Ali were also so skilful that they created moves that were named after them. PHOTOS: ST FILE, REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Revered for their successes, footballer Johan Cruyff (above), gymnast Simone Biles and boxer Muhammad Ali were also so skilful that they created moves that were named after them. PHOTO: ST FILE
Clockwise, from left: Revered for their successes, footballer Johan Cruyff, gymnast Simone Biles and boxer Muhammad Ali were also so skilful that they created moves that were named after them. PHOTOS: ST FILE, REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Revered for their successes, footballer Johan Cruyff, gymnast Simone Biles (above) and boxer Muhammad Ali were also so skilful that they created moves that were named after them. PHOTO: REUTERS
Clockwise, from left: Revered for their successes, footballer Johan Cruyff, gymnast Simone Biles and boxer Muhammad Ali were also so skilful that they created moves that were named after them. PHOTOS: ST FILE, REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Revered for their successes, footballer Johan Cruyff, gymnast Simone Biles and boxer Muhammad Ali (above) were also so skilful that they created moves that were named after them. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

Just because the sports world has stopped doesn't mean your sports consumption has to. In this Daily Dose series, Nicole Chia looks at signature moves that changed the game.

cnicole@sph.com.sg

1 THE CRUYFF TURN

This move was named after Dutch football maestro Johan Cruyff for the way he faked a pass, made an unexpected 180-degree turn and escaped from his Swedish opponent with the ball in the group stage of the 1974 World Cup.

"I do not understand how he did it. It was a fantastic sequence," former Sweden defender Jan Olsson said. "I thought I was going to take the ball. I still cannot understand. Now when I see the video, every time I think I have got the ball."

Watch: bit.ly/2xlQphm

2 THE BILES

American Simone Biles, the most-decorated gymnast in world championships history, has not one but four moves named after her.

The latest addition came at the Germany edition last year, when she landed the double-double dismount from the balance beam. The move includes a double-twisting double backflip.

Watch: bit.ly/2UhmEav

3 THE FOSBURY FLOP

The move was introduced to the world by American high jumper Dick Fosbury at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, where he set a Games record of 2.24m.

At a time where this back-first technique was not one of the sport's common moves, Fosbury's achievement lent it popularity and the technique remains the one which is most used today.

Watch: bit.ly/2QJnWZI

4 THE ALI SHUFFLE

The Ali Shuffle, which was a display of Muhammad Ali's quick footwork before landing a blow, is now frequently used in fitness programmes for users to increase their heart rate for a quick cardio fix.

The legendary boxer unleashed it on Nov 14, 1966 en route to knocking out Cleveland Williams.

Watch: bit.ly/2JcqN9l

TOMORROW: Singapore para-athletes who inspire.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 26, 2020, with the headline 'Your Daily Dose... of signature moves'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content