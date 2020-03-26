Your Daily Dose... of signature moves

1 THE CRUYFF TURN

This move was named after Dutch football maestro Johan Cruyff for the way he faked a pass, made an unexpected 180-degree turn and escaped from his Swedish opponent with the ball in the group stage of the 1974 World Cup.

"I do not understand how he did it. It was a fantastic sequence," former Sweden defender Jan Olsson said. "I thought I was going to take the ball. I still cannot understand. Now when I see the video, every time I think I have got the ball."

Watch: bit.ly/2xlQphm

2 THE BILES

American Simone Biles, the most-decorated gymnast in world championships history, has not one but four moves named after her.

The latest addition came at the Germany edition last year, when she landed the double-double dismount from the balance beam. The move includes a double-twisting double backflip.

Watch: bit.ly/2UhmEav

3 THE FOSBURY FLOP

The move was introduced to the world by American high jumper Dick Fosbury at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, where he set a Games record of 2.24m.

At a time where this back-first technique was not one of the sport's common moves, Fosbury's achievement lent it popularity and the technique remains the one which is most used today.

Watch: bit.ly/2QJnWZI

4 THE ALI SHUFFLE

The Ali Shuffle, which was a display of Muhammad Ali's quick footwork before landing a blow, is now frequently used in fitness programmes for users to increase their heart rate for a quick cardio fix.

The legendary boxer unleashed it on Nov 14, 1966 en route to knocking out Cleveland Williams.

Watch: bit.ly/2JcqN9l

TOMORROW: Singapore para-athletes who inspire.