Your Daily Dose of... pod of gold

GAME OF TWO HALVES

From the unprecedented Tokyo Games postponement to Liverpool's searing run in the 2019-20 season, and local topics such as the Lions' Goal 2034 target, this podcast from The Straits Times' sports desk covers a range of talking points and issues concerning international and local sports.

Listen to the episode about mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor's return to the octagon after his hiatus.

• str.sg/stpodcasts

BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS

If you want to know what makes the multibillion-dollar sports industry tick, look no further. This podcast reveals how companies and sports leagues play the game and make tough financial decisions.

Their latest episodes give insights into how the industry copes financially with the challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

• bloomberg.com/podcasts/business_of_sports

FOOTBALL RAMBLE DAILY

If you are an ardent football fan, this will be your source of footy goodness. Presenters Luke Moore, Pete Donaldson, Marcus Speller and Jim Campbell's irreverent take on the sport will make your work-from-home day a jolly happy one.

• stakhanov.studio/shows/the-football-ramble

WONDERY SPORTS WARS

This podcast brought to you by veteran sportswriter Dan Rubenstein is unique from the rest of the podcasts as it explores some of sport's biggest athletic rivalries, such as the National Baseball League's Yankees v Red Sox.

• wondery.com/shows/sports-wars

TAILENDERS

This one is for the cricket fans as Tailenders, instead of only talking about victories, also looks at losses in a creative way. This podcast talks about cricket matches in such detail that it allows one to see them in a whole new perspective.

• bbc.co.uk/programmes/p02pcb4w



PHOTO: TWITTER/JIMMY9



ESPN FIRST TAKE

Having a guest at every discussion, hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman deliver well-rounded discussions on the best daily stories.

Take a listen to Bringing Out The Best, where they discuss if LeBron James is the best basketball player in the NBA, among other topics.

• espn.com/espnradio/podcast

THE OLYMPIC CHANNEL

With three seasons under their belt, this podcast reveals the emotions and expectations that Olympians experience. The first season features Singapore's very own Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, giving fans insight into his life, thoughts and views.

• olympicchannel.com/en/original-series

AROUND THE NFL

Presenters Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal not only share the best NFL games but also do so with an element of fun in this podcast.

• nfl.com/podcasts

THROUGH THE WIRE

If you are familiar with the social media account House Of Highlights, then you are in for a treat. Through The Wire is a podcast produced by them and focuses on the NBA games where they rank players, share inside basketball jokes and more.

• podtail.com/en/podcast/through-the-wire



PHOTO: PODTAIL



AUTOSPORT PODCAST

One for the petrolheads, this podcast covers Formula One, Formula E, Sportscars, Touring Cars and Rally. Hosts Karun Chandhok and Kevin Turner keep it going with their playful banter as they chat about races, drivers and drama. Podcast guests also come on to give insight into race tactics, among other interesting facts.

• autosport.com/podcast