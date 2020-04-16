Your Daily Dose: Six historic sports feats to watch

1. BILLIE JEAN KING

BATTLE OF THE SEXES

Billie Jean King, 76 now, has altered her sport possibly more than almost any athlete. She did not just draw attention to women's rights, she drew crowds. Centre Court at Wimbledon can fit 14,979 spectators and Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open squeezes in 23,771. But when she agreed to face off against Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes on Sept 20, 1973, a record crowd of 30,472 showed up in Houston. "I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn't win that match," King said. So first she presented Riggs with a live pig before the match, then she beat the chauvinist.

2. DIANA NYAD

RELENTLESS SWIMMER

Box jellyfish are also called sea wasps and their sting can be fatal. If you wish to know what they feel like, Diana Nyad has these words: "The immediate sensation was my entire body submerged in hot, burning oil. I was yelling 'FIRE, FIRE, FIRE!!!!!' " Twice the jellyfish stopped her attempts to swim from Cuba to the US. Two more times she could not finish. Then, finally, on Sept 2, 2013 - 35 years after her first attempt in 1978 - Nyad reached Florida. She had swum 178km in 53 hours, 54 minutes and 18 seconds, becoming the first person to swim that stretch without a shark cage. She was 64. One of her books, fittingly, is called Find A Way.

3. VASILY ALEKSEYEV

A LIFE OF RECORDS

There is no agreement on how much Vasily Alekseyev used to eat for breakfast. Twenty-six fried eggs and a steak? Twelve eggs and a leg of lamb? A 36-egg omelette? There is no firm agreement about how many world records he broke - either 78, 79 or 80 - except that they were numerous. But there is no dispute that the two-time Olympic champion in the super heavyweight category is the greatest lifter of all time. If you did not know that, he would tell you. As he told Sports Illustrated once: "Do not forget one thing. I am original. I am unique."

4. TIMUR GAREYEV

BLINDFOLDED CHESS ON A CYCLE

The brains of chess players can be fantastic places and the patterns they can recollect are remarkable. In 2016, in Las Vegas where else, Timur Gareyev, a chess grandmaster, played a record 48 games simultaneously while wearing a blindfold. As he played, he sat for 23 hours on a stationary bike on which he travelled the equivalent of 80km. He won 80 per cent of games, proving indisputably that exercise is good for the brain.

5. APURVI CHANDELA

SHOOTING DOWN GENDER

One of the joys of the Youth Olympic Games is mixed-gender teams. Boys playing alongside girls is among the best of educations. And if you had to select a woman to play on your team, you might pick Apurvi Chandela. In 2019, she shot a world record score of 252.9 in the final of the 10m air rifle at the New Delhi World Cup. How good is that score? It's better than even the men's world record of 252.8 in the very same event.

6. JESSE OWENS

AN AFTERNOON OF BRILLIANCE

The summer before he went to Berlin and dazzled the world, Jesse Owens confirmed he was an athletic genius. On May 25, 1935, in 45 minutes, he tied the world record in the 100 yards and set world marks in the long jump, the 220-yard dash and the 220-yard low hurdles. Less than a week earlier he had hurt his back severely and later, on his magical day, a coach asked how he was feeling. "I reckon I should have a backache more often," Owens said. "I feel great."