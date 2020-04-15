Your Daily Dose... of golden moments

JAZREEL TAN, BOWLING

The kegler made history in 2004 when she became the youngest national champion at age 14, but two years later was heartbroken when she was cut from the Doha Asian Games squad due to poor form.

Tan again tasted disappointment at the Guangzhou Asiad in 2010, when she was one of only two female bowlers to return empty-handed.

The 30-year-old's golden moment came at the 2014 edition, when she clinched one gold, two silvers and a bronze to become Singapore's most bemedalled athlete at the Incheon Games.

BRAZIL'S OLYMPIC FOOTBALL TEAM

Olympic gold had been the one international honour missing for the Brazilians since their first entry into the Games in 1952 in Helsinki.

The Selecao lost all three finals they had entered - in 1984, 1988 and 2012. They would reach a fourth in 2016, this time as hosts, and faced familiar rivals Germany at the Maracana Stadium.

The last time these teams met was in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals in Brazil, where the home side were thrashed 7-1.

In this rematch, which finished 1-1 after extra time, the Brazilians finally emerged victorious as Neymar's successful penalty in the 5-4 shoot-out win earned his country that elusive Olympic gold.

KENTO MOMOTA, BADMINTON

A scandal in April 2016 threatened to wreck the Japanese star's career after the then-world No. 2 was banned "indefinitely" by his country's badminton governing body for visiting an illegal casino. The move ruled him out of the Rio Olympics.

He returned to competition in July 2017 with a ranking of No. 282 and was forced to play in the lower-tier Challenger circuit to earn enough points to gain entry into the bigger tournaments.

The 25-year-old emerged from what he called "the darkest period of (his) life" to win the singles title at the 2018 World Championships, becoming the first Japanese man to do so. He is also currently the world No. 1.

TIGER WOODS, GOLF

The American had enjoyed an unblemished life and career before his private life unravelled in late 2009 over revelations of affairs which eventually led to the end of his marriage.

In the decade that followed, Woods struggled with injury, undergoing multiple surgeries and announcing a break from golf in 2015. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2017.

Two years later, he won the Masters - his first Major in 11 years and 15th overall. At age 43, he was also the second oldest golfer to claim the famous Green Jacket.

LEBRON JAMES, BASKETBALL

In the biggest game of his career, the Cleveland star gave the performance of a lifetime to deliver the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship the city craved in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio, joined the Cavaliers in 2003 as the first overall draft pick. Seven years later, his decision to leave for the Miami Heat was described by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert as a "cowardly betrayal" and earned the ire of fans, who burnt their No. 23 jerseys and threw rocks at a billboard that featured their former hero.

James returned in 2014 and two years later guided his team to the NBA Finals, where the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit and clinched the title. He was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, leading all players in the series in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

CHRISTINE OHURUOGU, ATHLETICS

After taking the women's 400m Commonwealth Games title in 2006, Ohuruogu appeared to be on the right track to success.

But that unravelled months later when she missed three out-of-competition drug tests, which resulted in a one-year competition ban. She was also handed a lifetime suspension from representing Britain at the Olympics, which was overturned in November 2007.

Twenty days after her one-year ban, she returned at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, where she secured her country's only gold in the 400m. The following year, she won the title in the same event at the Beijing Olympics.

