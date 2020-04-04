Your Daily Dose: 10 creative workouts

DWAYNE BACON GOES SMALL BALL

With the National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended indefinitely, the Charlotte Hornets' American guard has given small ball new meaning. He has turned to mini-basketball at home, making a shot all the way from his balcony to his driveway.

BIANCA WALKDEN TAKES ON WASHING MACHINE CHALLENGE

The British taekwondo world champion executed a different kind of strike, sending a football into a washing machine off the wall.

SOFA SO GOOD FOR MAX WHITLOCK

The British Olympic pommel horse champion performed a routine on his sofa and enjoyed a soft landing.

KANE WILLIAMSON GETS CAUGHT

The New Zealand cricket captain was dismissed in his own backyard by his dog. Sandy seems well trained.

RENAUD LAVILLENIE IMPROVISING

No equipment? No problem.

The French Olympic pole vault champion's exercises include squatting while carrying his wife, doing skullcrushers while carrying his daughter, and weightlifting using tyres.

EQUIPMENT WORKOUT WITH JAZZ CARLIN

No use for your swimming equipment because pools are closed?

Do not worry, as the British double Olympic medallist demonstrates exercises you can do with fins and floats.

FOGNINI RACKS UP HITS

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has an accomplished sparring partner at home in wife Flavia Pennetta, the retired 2015 US Open champion. The couple traded volleys, with a clothes rack as a makeshift net.

APRIL ROSS SETS HERSELF UP

Beach volleyball for one? World champion April Ross shows how it can be done - with a wooden board.

CARLA REBECCHI'S CHILD'S PLAY

What is better than watching an Olympic hockey medallist practise her dribbling with some castle buckets? Watch the Argentinian play with her daughter.

DOUGLAS COSTA'S PET MOVES

With Serie A matches suspended, Juventus' Brazil winger protected the ball from his dog.

