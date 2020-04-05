Your Daily Dose... of best schools action

FLOORBALL B DIV BOYS' FINAL, 2018

Bukit Merah Secondary School's floorball team's never-say-die spirit saw them capture their first B Division boys' title in eight years.

Catholic High School (CHS) were leading 6-5 but, with 40 seconds left, Shin Thant equalised. The resulting shoot-out saw Bukit Merah pip CHS to the title when John Alicante Embile scored the deciding penalty.

Watch: youtu.be/H2q-yII8HAM

FOOTBALL A DIV BOYS' QUARTER-FINAL, 2016

Raffles Institution were trailing 2-1 in the round-robin match against Anglo-Chinese Junior College when they were awarded a penalty.

But their striker Jonathan Chua believed he had not been fouled and turned down the spot kick.

While ACJC scored in injury time to win 3-1, his actions earned him widespread praise, though he was at pains to downplay it. He later said: "It's not a big deal. The stakes were high, but it was only right."

Watch: youtu.be/m0YbybOhqk4

RUGBY NATIONAL JUNIOR DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP, 2017

Endeavour Primary School claimed a historic title when they beat kingpins Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 7-5 in the final.

The Endeavour team had been formed just eight years before. But, under coach Peerose Shah, the school's head of department for PE Yaidi Mohamad, teachers-in-charge Sakinah Zainal Abidin and Teo Kai Ling, co-coach Firdaus Din and principal Pek Kwee Lan, the team went on to achieve several milestones.

Watch: www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10157071931692524

HOCKEY B DIV BOYS' BRONZE MEDAL PLAY-OFF, 2018

The score was 1-1 when Northland Secondary School's Muhammad Raihan Adris sprained his ankle in the third quarter. After the injury stoppage, St Andrew's Secondary School threw the ball to the other side of the pitch for their opponents to restart. But miscommunication saw one of their forwards take the ball and score for a 2-1 lead.

Saints captain Sean See consulted his coach before requesting that the umpire rule out the goal as he felt that the opposing team were not ready. He went on to be voted the ST Young Athlete of the Year for his act of sportsmanship.

It went down to penalties and Northland won 4-3.

HOCKEY A DIV GIRLS' FINAL, 2019

Eunoia Junior College (EJC) ended Victoria Junior College (VJC)'s 16-year stranglehold on the A Division title after edging them out 1-0 in a penalty shoot-out.

The first-time champions had also kept clean sheets throughout the season. It was sweet revenge for EJC, as they had lost to VJC in the previous year's final.

Watch: youtu.be/Bf3m1cSjxgQ

SOFTBALL B DIV GIRLS, 2016

Chung Cheng High School (Main)'s girls' team never expected they would reach the final, much less win the gold medal.

With two key players out injured in the final against 2014 champions Tanjong Katong Girls' School, the odds were against them.

But they pulled off a shock 7-1 result to bag their first championship.

TABLE TENNIS SOUTH ZONE C DIV BOYS, 2018

It did not matter to seven teenagers that table tennis was not an official co-curricular activity at Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) when they entered the school in 2017.

The solution for Seth Wong (right), Ryan Chong (far right), Silas Chua, Ethan Ong, Ryan Eng, Benjamin Wee, Ethan Chua and Ryan Tan - all previously part of ACS (Junior)'s table tennis squad - was to form their own team to represent the school. They went on to clinch a bronze medal.

HOCKEY C DIV BOYS' FINAL, 2019

It took 24 penalty shots to settle the final between rivals Victoria School and Raffles Institution after the intense game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In the end, Victoria's Ray Chow scored the decisive penalty as his team won the shoot-out 5-4 and secured the school's third straight title. Victoria's Nordin Manaff said it was the longest penalty shoot-out he had seen since he started coaching in 1995.