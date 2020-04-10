Coronavirus pandemic

Your Daily Dose: 3 longest rallies in sport to watch

Japan's Kurumi Yonao (front) and Naoko Fukuman took 4min 31sec to win a precious point. But it was Hong Kong's Poon Lok Yan and Tse Ying Suet who won the match. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
51 min ago

Just because the sports world has stopped doesn't mean your sports consumption has to. In this Daily Dose series, Neo Yee Pung looks at longest rallies. TOMORROW: Fitness apps.

POON/TSE V YONAO/FUKUMAN, 2015 DENMARK SUPER SERIES

With Hong Kong shuttlers Poon Lok Yan and Tse Ying Suet leading 21-15, 15-17, Kurumi Yonao and Naoko Fukuman did everything they could to level their second-round match.

Countless smashes, pushes, flicks, drop shots, lobs and lifts later, the Japanese duo won the longest rally in badminton history. Tse's forehand into the net ended a point comprising 255 hits in 4 minutes and 31 seconds.

Yonao and Fukuman would not drop another point in the game but ended up losing the match.

Watch: bit.ly/2V9IR9K

LI V SATO, 2017 QATAR OPEN

The history books will say that the 766-shot rally between the Netherlands' Li Jie and Japan's Hitomi Sato lasted 10min 13sec. But the two defensive specialists could have kept going if not for a ball that bounced into the playing area, interrupting play.

Neither player won the longest exchange in a competitive table tennis match in the modern era. Li won the replay with just a couple of shots - then claimed the match.

Watch: bit.ly/2y31y6W

SIMON V MONFILS, 2013 AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Gilles Simon and fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils met in the round of 32 and produced the longest rally in Grand Slam tennis history. It was a microcosm of their marathon match.

The 71-shot rally took place in the second set and ended after Simon forced Monfils into a backhand error. He won the five-set slugfest in 4 hours and 43 minutes.

Watch: bit.ly/3a1IQdy

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2020, with the headline 'Your Daily Dose... of back-and-forths'.
