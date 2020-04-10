Your Daily Dose: 3 longest rallies in sport to watch

POON/TSE V YONAO/FUKUMAN, 2015 DENMARK SUPER SERIES

With Hong Kong shuttlers Poon Lok Yan and Tse Ying Suet leading 21-15, 15-17, Kurumi Yonao and Naoko Fukuman did everything they could to level their second-round match.

Countless smashes, pushes, flicks, drop shots, lobs and lifts later, the Japanese duo won the longest rally in badminton history. Tse's forehand into the net ended a point comprising 255 hits in 4 minutes and 31 seconds.

Yonao and Fukuman would not drop another point in the game but ended up losing the match.

Watch: bit.ly/2V9IR9K

LI V SATO, 2017 QATAR OPEN

The history books will say that the 766-shot rally between the Netherlands' Li Jie and Japan's Hitomi Sato lasted 10min 13sec. But the two defensive specialists could have kept going if not for a ball that bounced into the playing area, interrupting play.

Neither player won the longest exchange in a competitive table tennis match in the modern era. Li won the replay with just a couple of shots - then claimed the match.

Watch: bit.ly/2y31y6W

SIMON V MONFILS, 2013 AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Gilles Simon and fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils met in the round of 32 and produced the longest rally in Grand Slam tennis history. It was a microcosm of their marathon match.

The 71-shot rally took place in the second set and ended after Simon forced Monfils into a backhand error. He won the five-set slugfest in 4 hours and 43 minutes.

Watch: bit.ly/3a1IQdy