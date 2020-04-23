Your Daily Dose: 8 amazing moves in matches

SAMBA SKILLS ON THE VOLLEYBALL FLOOR, OLYMPICS, 2012

To watch this point is to understand one of the reasons Brazil ended up with gold at the London Games.

The South Americans went into the Pool B game against South Korea in fifth place after a loss from two games. Down a set, down 11-12, and down on momentum in this rally, Fabiana Alvim dug the ball with her foot, and Brazil won the point.

They lost the match 3-0 but the battling Brazilians won their next five fixtures - two of them 3-2 - to become champions. Watch: bit.ly/3bn50IF

SCORPION KICK, ENGLAND V COLOMBIA, FRIENDLY, 1995

Why make a save with your hands when you can execute a scorpion kick?

Sure, this was a friendly and the linesman's flag was up, but Rene Higuita still kept the ball out in style. Instead of catching Jamie Redknapp's mishit cross, the Colombia goalkeeper arched his back and cleared the ball with his heels.

"That day in England, I was given the ball that I had been waiting for five years," he said of the highlight of the 0-0 draw at Wembley. Watch: bit.ly/2RNglts

FAN ZHENDONG DIGS DEEP, JAPAN OPEN TABLE TENNIS QUARTER-FINALS, 2016

In the opening point of the fifth game, French table tennis player Simon Gauzy's service return looked irretrievable after clipping the net. Yet Fan somehow scooped the ball centimetres off the ground and produced a shot that caught the table and rolled away.

The world No. 2 from China went on to win the title. Watch: bit.ly/34KUXKV

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN'S ACE WITH AN ASSIST, MASTERS, 2016

The South African helped create history at Augusta on April 10, when there were three aces on the same day, in the same round at the Masters.

Earlier in the final round, Ireland's Shane Lowry and American Davis Love III aced the par-three 16th. Oosthuizen's tee shot at the 170-yard hole produced something even more spectacular, clipping playing partner J.B. Holmes' ball and dropping into the cup.

His hole-in-one brought the number of aces at the Masters to 27 since the inaugural tournament in 1934. Watch: bit.ly/2KeI6av



Maria Sharapova hitting a return against Belgian Justine Henin at the 2006 Australian Open semi-finals. The Russian's single-handed lob with her weaker left hand during this match is one for the highlight reel. However, she eventually lost to Henin. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



MARIA SHARAPOVA'S LEFT-HANDED LOB, AUSTRALIAN OPEN SEMI-FINALS, 2006

Justine Henin, serving to stay in the set at 4-5, 15-0, was in control of the point after drilling a trademark backhand down the line.

The Belgian tennis star followed up with a forehand to Sharapova's backhand wing. But the ambidextrous Russian, on the run, conjured a left-handed lob winner.

Sharapova would break and take the first set but lose the match. Watch: bit.ly/2zfOIDc

DAVID WRIGHT GETS IT RIGHT, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, 2005

San Diego Padres' Brian Giles looked like he would get on base when his fly ball looped into shallow left field. But New York Mets third baseman Wright made a diving barehanded, over-the-shoulder catch.

After Wright fell to the ground, the San Diego crowd rose to their feet to applaud him. Watch: bit.ly/2zcHobp

MICHAEL JORDAN CALLS THE TUNE, GAME 6 OF THE NBA FINALS, 1998

In the final 21 seconds, Jordan made not one, not two, but three huge plays.

With the Utah Jazz up 86-85, the Chicago Bulls star stole the ball from Karl Malone in the low post, then dribbled down court. He lost his defender Bryon Russell with a crossover dribble and sank a 20-foot, pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds left.

The six-time National Basketball Association champion said of the final play-off shot of his career: "I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances. I figured I stole the ball and it was my opportunity to win or lose the game. I would have taken that shot with five people on me." Watch: bit.ly/2XL1TWR

'NICK POPE'S' HEAVENLY EQUALISER, FIFA20, 2020

If Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope were to score his first competitive goal, it is highly unlikely to resemble this equaliser.

A professional e-sports player, who goes by Ozillafifa, made "Pope" look like a football God on the Fifa20 video game. "Pope" started the move from inside his penalty box, and executed a series of tricks - the rainbow flick, the roulette, and drag backs - before applying a deft chipped finish.

One could argue that it was too good to be true. Watch: bit.ly/2Ki6ecd