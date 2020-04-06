Your Daily Dose... behind the scenes

1 ALL OR NOTHING: MANCHESTER CITY

This charts the team's 2017-2018 season through eight episodes. City won the English Premier League with five matches to go and set a slew of records, including the biggest winning margin (19 points), highest number of consecutive league victories (18) and most number of goals (106). The series offers a closer look at the players' lives on and off the pitch, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the dressing room.

Watch: bit.ly/2yvseO0

2 ALL OR NOTHING: NEW ZEALAND ALL BLACKS

The six-part series offers a view into what it is like to be part of the world's most successful rugby team, how they got there, and their quest to stay at the top. Released in 2018, it also examines what the All Blacks mean to New Zealand and how the players and coach cope with a nation's expectations.

Watch: bit.ly/2Jym9md

3 LAVER CUP 2019: RAFAEL NADAL/STEFANOS TSITSIPAS V JACK SOCK/NICK KYRGIOS

The clip from this match that has made its rounds on social media shows 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal clarifying hand signals with his younger doubles partner Stefanos Tsitsipas during a changeover, while fellow Team Europe players watch in amusement. The Laver Cup matches offer those who watch them a rare insight into the top players in men's tennis and how they fervently cheer on their teammates, usually their opponents.

Watch: bit.ly/2X4Ozw6

4 PISTORIUS







The four-part documentary about South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius centres on the murder trial of the six-time Paralympic champion, who fatally shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013. Each episode lasts about an hour, with the first detailing the life of Pistorius in the lead-up to the early hours of Feb 14, 2013. Subsequent episodes closely examine his upbringing while also focusing on the trial, which was streamed live. Pistorius is now serving a 13-year jail term for murder.

Watch: bit.ly/3bEkCXM

5 THE TEST: A NEW ERA FOR AUSTRALIA'S TEAM

The series, comprising eight episodes, chronicles the Australia men's cricket team's road to redemption following the March 2018 ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa. It follows their battle to rebuild their reputation amid the fallout from Sandpapergate, to eventually retaining the Ashes last year.

Watch: bit.ly/2R53AKO