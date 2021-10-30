Young's classy Mini Force X is back

After slightly over 10 months off the Kranji scene, dual New Zealand Group 1 winner Mini Force X is ready to make his comeback.

The Young Keah Yong-trained and Hong Kong Bloodstock-owned five-year-old will be contesting today's $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m on turf in Race 9 (4pm).

The bay New Zealand-bred gelding was an impressive first-up fourth behind trainer Donna Logan's prolific sprinter Makkem Lad on Dec 19 last year.

He was expected to win second-up and proceed to his Group 1 Singapore Derby plans, but a trackwork injury - which required surgery on his joints - put a halt to his Kranji career.

After a "nice quiet trial" three weeks ago, Young reckons the classiest galloper in his yard is ready to resume racing.

"I could have brought him back earlier, " said the fifth-season Singaporean trainer.

"But I wanted to make sure he was fully recovered and I gave him more time.

"We didn't want to rush him, and it was not a problem to scrap those Derby plans. The Hong Kong owner was very patient and understanding, and supported me 100 per cent.

"He is a horse for next year. But, after he has shown he had recovered 100 per cent, with his scans all clear, I brought him back in work.

"We'll take it one race at a time. The 1,200m is ideal for a comeback, but he obviously needs more ground. Whatever he does on Saturday, he should improve from it."