ST Full-time Report: Young Lions captain signs for Indonesian club | 10 moments from the SEA Games

Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler has joined Indonesian top-tier side Madura United, a move that could eventually benefit Singapore football and the Lions.

Speaking of crossing borders, Gaelic football might have begun in Ireland in the 13th century but its influence is far and wide. A group of young Cambodians are picking up the sport and, through it, seeing a world beyond South-east Asia.

Finally, the SEA Games in Phnom Penh ended last week with Singapore wrapping up her campaign with 51 golds. Relive some of the best moments here.

