ST Full-time Report: Young Lions captain signs for Indonesian club | 10 moments from the SEA Games

Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler has joined Indonesian top-tier side Madura United, a move that could eventually benefit Singapore football and the Lions.
Speaking of crossing borders, Gaelic football might have begun in Ireland in the 13th century but its influence is far and wide. A group of young Cambodians are picking up the sport and, through it, seeing a world beyond South-east Asia.
Finally, the SEA Games in Phnom Penh ended last week with Singapore wrapping up her campaign with 51 golds. Relive some of the best moments here.
Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler secures move to Indonesia’s Madura United
His former coach Fandi Ahmad had linked him up with the club, who compete in the top tier.
SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 12)
Rafael Nadal’s absence in Paris makes for a subdued summer
There will be no Nadal and yet he will be everywhere, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
SEA Games 2023: 10 of the best and worst moments
Check out the biggest disappointment, best quote and even learn about a 'new' 100 fly event.
SEA Games 2023: Performance shows future is bright for S’pore sport, says SSI chief
Familiar foes await Loh Kean Yew in Singapore Open
If he advances to the quarter-finals, the world No. 4 could find himself up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern to headline Singapore’s inaugural Festival of Football
On The Ball: Manchester City and Chelsea show contrast in fortunes
English football’s two great disruptor clubs, who fought out a Champions League final two years ago, have veered in very different directions, writes John Brewin.
From ‘hell on earth’ to Europe, a young Cambodian’s unlikely journey via Gaelic football
Touch Phanouch and his team, Cairde Khmer, are hoping to play at GAA World Games in Northern Ireland in July.
