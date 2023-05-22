ST Full-time Report: Young Lions captain signs for Indonesian club | 10 moments from the SEA Games

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler has joined Indonesian top-tier side Madura United, a move that could eventually benefit Singapore football and the Lions.

Speaking of crossing borders, Gaelic football might have begun in Ireland in the 13th century but its influence is far and wide. A group of young Cambodians are picking up the sport and, through it, seeing a world beyond South-east Asia.

Finally, the SEA Games in Phnom Penh ended last week with Singapore wrapping up her campaign with 51 golds. Relive some of the best moments here.

See you again next week. For more SEA Games results and other sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler secures move to Indonesia’s Madura United

His former coach Fandi Ahmad had linked him up with the club, who compete in the top tier.

READ MORE HERE

SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 12)

Football fans were treated to three five-goal thrillers on Matchweek 12.

READ MORE HERE

Rafael Nadal’s absence in Paris makes for a subdued summer

There will be no Nadal and yet he will be everywhere, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: 10 of the best and worst moments

Check out the biggest disappointment, best quote and even learn about a 'new' 100 fly event.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Performance shows future is bright for S’pore sport, says SSI chief

The 51-gold haul is the fourth-highest in the Republic's history.

READ MORE HERE

Familiar foes await Loh Kean Yew in Singapore Open

If he advances to the quarter-finals, the world No. 4 could find himself up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

READ MORE HERE

Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern to headline Singapore’s inaugural Festival of Football

There will be three matches at the National Stadium from July 26 to Aug 2.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Manchester City and Chelsea show contrast in fortunes

English football’s two great disruptor clubs, who fought out a Champions League final two years ago, have veered in very different directions, writes John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

From ‘hell on earth’ to Europe, a young Cambodian’s unlikely journey via Gaelic football

Touch Phanouch and his team, Cairde Khmer, are hoping to play at GAA World Games in Northern Ireland in July.

READ MORE HERE

