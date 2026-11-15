Young cycling sensation Paul Seixas ends stunning year with Japan win

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French rider Paul Seixas (centre) on the podium after winning the Saitama Criterium race on Nov 15, alongside second-placed Brandon McNulty (left) and third-placed Torstein Traeen.

SAITAMA – Cycling prodigy Paul Seixas ended his spectacular breakout year with another win in Japan on Nov 15, finishing ahead of world champion Brandon McNulty in the Tour de France’s Saitama Criterium.

The 20-year-old Frenchman in 2026 became the youngest winner of the Giro di Lombardia and finished fourth in his debut Tour de France.

He won his first World Tour level events at the week-long Tour of the Basque Country and the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic.

A week after finishing second in the Tour de France Singapore Criterium behind Mexican Isaac del Toro, he topped the podium again in Japan after reeling in American McNulty in another assured performance.

“I’m really satisfied, it ends the season well,” said Seixas.

“The strategy was good, it was to attack on lap 14.

“I did it, after that I caught Brandon and that was it.”

Seixas, who turned only 20 in September, became the fourth-youngest winner of one of cycling’s prestigious Monument one-day classics with his Lombardia victory.

That was more than two years younger than Tour de France king Tadej Pogacar and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel when they won Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

When asked how he deals with his new-found fame, he said: “I don’t mind.

“I have my own pressure and I deal with it.”

McNulty broke clear with a late attack but Seixas hit back to overtake him with just under 3km to go.

Norway’s Torstein Traen finished third.

McNulty is ending a season that saw him become the first American in 33 years to win the men’s road race world title.

The 28-year-old said “it wasn’t to be” after his late attack on Seixas.

“My overall strategy was to save for the last few laps and then try to go a little bit early and surprise them,” he said.

“They were a bit stronger, or Paul was.” AFP