Yip Pin Xiu, Toh Wei Soong claim top honours at Singapore Disability Sports Awards 2026

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Yip Pin Xiu was named Sportswoman of the Year for a seventh time, while Toh Wei Soong clinched the Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time in a row.

SINGAPORE – Following another outstanding year in the pool, swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Toh Wei Soong were honoured for their achievements, picking up the top gongs at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards on Nov 3.

At a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Singapore, Yip was named Sportswoman of the Year for the seventh time in recognition of her medal-winning exploits at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore, where she won the 50m backstroke S2 gold and the 100m back S2 silver.

The seven-time Paralympic gold medallist’s performance in home waters brought her total tally at the world meet to eight golds and three silvers.

Meanwhile, Toh claimed his fifth consecutive Sportsman of the Year award.

The 28-year-old attained two silver medals at the 2025 World Para Swimming Series’ stops in Japan and Mexico, before bagging five medals, including three golds, at the Asean Para Games in January.

Fellow swimmer Moza Baihakki earned the Sportsgirl of the Year accolade after a standout performance in her international debut at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, where she won two golds, a silver and a bronze while setting personal bests in all four events.

Boccia athlete Aloysius Gan, alongside his mother and ramp assistant Eve Cher, clinched the Sportsboy of the Year award for the third time in a row.

Apart from a gold at the Astana 2026 World Boccia Cup and a silver at the Curitiba 2025 World Boccia Cup, he also clinched the men’s BC3 individual title at January’s ASEAN Para Games.

It was double delight for the 20-year-old, who also received the Team of the Year award together with Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha , 41, and their respective ramp assistants Cher and Nur Azizah Ahmad Rumzi.

Despite teaming up only in 2024, their partnership has yielded some encouraging results on the international stage, securing the mixed BC3 pairs team silver at the Beijing 2025 World Boccia Cup before taking gold at the ASEAN Para Games.

The remaining two awards under the pathway and performance category were handed to Ang Peng Siong and Sam Goh, who were named Coach (High Performance) of the Year and Coach (Developmental) of the Year respectively.

Former national swimmer Ang, 64, oversees the programmes for Toh and Moza, while tenpin bowling coach Goh, 68, trains para-bowlers across classifications and experience levels, with his athletes winning medals at the 2025 Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships and ASEAN Para Games.