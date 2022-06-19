Yip Pin Xiu strikes gold again

Italy's Angela Procida, Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu and Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez Martinez posing with their medals after the women's 50m backstroke S2 at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Yip won the event in 1min 3.94sec to clinch her fifth world title and Singapore's third medal at the meet.

Despite becoming Singapore's most-decorated para-athlete of all time, the 30-year-old said the world championships were "rocky" and "a tough campaign mentally, physically and emotionally".

