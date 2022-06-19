Yip Pin Xiu strikes gold again

Updated
Published
33 min ago

Italy's Angela Procida, Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu and Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez Martinez posing with their medals after the women's 50m backstroke S2 at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Yip won the event in 1min 3.94sec to clinch her fifth world title and Singapore's third medal at the meet.

Despite becoming Singapore's most-decorated para-athlete of all time, the 30-year-old said the world championships were "rocky" and "a tough campaign mentally, physically and emotionally".

SEE SPORT

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 19, 2022, with the headline Yip Pin Xiu strikes gold again. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top