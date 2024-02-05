ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu immortalised at Madame Tussauds | New Lions coach vows to win over fans

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore will host the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships, a significant chapter for para sports here. The country’s most famous Paralympian, Yip Pin Xiu, also enjoyed a personal milestone after a waxwork of her was added to Madame Tussaud’s collection.
Next, living in a pressure-cooker environment that is the Lions job is one Tsutomu Ogura believes he will thrive in. The Japanese coach was unveiled by the Football Association of Singapore on Feb 1 as the new director for both the senior and Under-22 men’s teams.
Finally, Lewis Hamilton delivered one of the great shocks of Formula One by announcing that he will join Ferrari in 2025. Our columnist David Tremayne believes it could turn out to be a master stroke for the seven-time world champion.
Singapore to host World Para Swimming Championships in 2025
Madame Tussauds also unveils a waxwork of Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, the first local para athlete to be featured.
I’ve worked under pressure in football for 30 years, says new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura
The Japanese coach believes he is the right man to revive the Singapore national team.
Commentary: Limp Lions not solely Takayuki Nishigaya’s fault
The Football Association of Singapore and national players also have to take responsibility for recent poor performances, writes David Lee.
Transfer deadline day: Has the bubble burst for English Premier League clubs?
The EPL’s January spending is down by $1.22 billion compared to 2023, observes James Walton.
Loh Kean Yew loses in Thailand Masters final to Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen
The Singaporean was beaten 21-16, 6-21, 21-16 and has now lost in five straight finals.
Sporting Life: Dad, you can do this – At 43, a father wins his first men’s Grand Slam title
Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male Grand Slam winner in the Open era after claiming the doubles title, alongside Matthew Ebden.
In The Driver's Seat: Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is the biggest shock in F1 history
His decision signifies lost faith in Mercedes, a warrior’s need to start over, writes David Tremayne.
Izaac Quek ‘super excited’ and wants home support at upcoming World Table Tennis Singapore Smash
The teenager made it to the round of 16 in the 2023 tournament after beating two higher-ranked rivals.
New college but same old Tia Rozario; rewriting national jump records
Cuesports Singapore’s suspension by Asian body lifted after reaching ‘amicable solution’
Representatives from both sides met in Jakarta on Jan 23 and agreed to collaborate and move forward.
