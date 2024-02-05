ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu immortalised at Madame Tussauds | New Lions coach vows to win over fans

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore will host the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships, a significant chapter for para sports here. The country’s most famous Paralympian, Yip Pin Xiu, also enjoyed a personal milestone after a waxwork of her was added to Madame Tussaud’s collection.

Next, living in a pressure-cooker environment that is the Lions job is one Tsutomu Ogura believes he will thrive in. The Japanese coach was unveiled by the Football Association of Singapore on Feb 1 as the new director for both the senior and Under-22 men’s teams.

Finally, Lewis Hamilton delivered one of the great shocks of Formula One by announcing that he will join Ferrari in 2025. Our columnist David Tremayne believes it could turn out to be a master stroke for the seven-time world champion.

