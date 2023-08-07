ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu cements greatness in the pool | Big names up for Singapore Sports Awards

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Yip Pin Xiu bagged her second gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships last Saturday, taking her total career haul to seven world titles.
Next, the nominees for the Singapore Sports Awards are out. Badminton star Loh Kean Yew and silat world champion Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin are in contention for the Sportsman of the Year accolade, while former table tennis player Feng Tianwei will be out to bag her fourth Sportswoman of the Year gong.
Finally, last Sunday’s closure of JCube mall was met with collective sadness by the winter sports community here as it housed the only Olympic-sized rink and some are worried the lack of a training facility will impact their development.
Seventh heaven for Yip Pin Xiu as she claims another title at World Para Swim C’ships
The 31-year-old retains the women’s 50m backstroke S2 gold three days after winning the two-lap race.
Sporting Life: Reggae, speed, Bond and underdogs – yes, I’m cheering for Jamaica
Ranked world No. 43, they squeezed through a group which included France (fifth) and Brazil (eighth), writes Rohit Brijnath.
Loh Kean Yew, Sheik Farhan, Feng Tianwei gunning for honours at Singapore Sports Awards
The awards on Aug 23 will honour individuals and teams for their performances and achievements in 2022.
Shanti Pereira beats European sprint champion to win 200m gold at Berlin meet
Joseph Schooling out of Asian Games in Hangzhou
In the past two editions of the Games, the 28-year-old has won three golds, a silver and three bronzes.
Fencer Amita Berthier looks to notch more milestones, eyes Asiad podium spot
Less than two months ago, the 22-year-old claimed a historic bronze at the Asian Fencing Championships.
Singapore’s Tin Jingyao in shock win over world No. 13 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov at Fide World Cup
Sombre mood among winter sports community as the JCube rink shuts down
Since it opened its doors in 2012, the only Olympic-sized rink in the country has become a second home for those in the fraternity.
Manchester United, Real Madrid on fans’ wish list for Singapore Football Festival
The event featuring Liverpool, Tottenham, Leicester and Bayern Munich had a mixed reception from fans.
SPL Team Of The Week
Albirex Niigata's Seia Kunori earned his spot up front after scoring four goals against Geylang International.
