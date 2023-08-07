ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu cements greatness in the pool | Big names up for Singapore Sports Awards

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Yip Pin Xiu bagged her second gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships last Saturday, taking her total career haul to seven world titles.

Next, the nominees for the Singapore Sports Awards are out. Badminton star Loh Kean Yew and silat world champion Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin are in contention for the Sportsman of the Year accolade, while former table tennis player Feng Tianwei will be out to bag her fourth Sportswoman of the Year gong.

Finally, last Sunday’s closure of JCube mall was met with collective sadness by the winter sports community here as it housed the only Olympic-sized rink and some are worried the lack of a training facility will impact their development.

