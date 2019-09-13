Yip Pin Xiu a world champion again

Nine years after her first world title, Yip Pin Xiu is finally a world champion again.

The 27-year-old Singaporean, who has muscular dystrophy, which leads to progressive weakening of the muscles, clinched gold in the women's 100m backstroke S2 event at the World Para Swimming Championships in London on Wednesday night.

She finished in 2min 18.61sec, more than 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Aly van Wyck-Smart of Canada (2:39.27), and while it was far off her world record of 2:07.09, Yip was still thrilled.

She said: "I have been swimming for 15 years now, but every victory is special to me and recognition for all the hard training I do." Her next event is the 50m backstroke S2 today.