Rising star Lim's Kosciuszko ran a pleasing second at his second "pre-Kranji Mile" barrier trial yesterday, wrapping up the bulk of the impromptu workload he has been put through towards next week's first 1,600m test.

If not for trainer Daniel Meagher rejigging his Kranji Mile plans for the unbeaten galloper three weeks ago, Lim's Kosciuszko would be lining up in tomorrow's Class 2 race over 1,200m.