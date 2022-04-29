Blazing Kid shows nothing amiss

Last-start beaten favourite Blazing Kid won his 1,000m barrier test on the Polytrack at Kranji yesterday morning in the way he does best - leading from go to whoa.

Call it track bias, but the other three trial winners - Star Victory, Sun Ops and Dancing Light - also made it pillar to post.

With jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride, the Jason Ong-trained Blazing Kid jumped cleanly to set the pace. The four-year-old New Zealand-bred brown gelding kept up a bright gallop in the straight without his rider doing anything.

After all, he was just out to jump well and pass his barrier test.

His time might be the slowest of the trials - 1min 00.87sec - but he finished with probably the fullest tank. Star Victory (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) won in 1:00.84, Sun Ops (Manoel Nunes) in 59.92 seconds and Dancing Light (Nunes) in 1:00.74.

Blazing Kid, who stepped up on two seconds to lead throughout over 1,200m on turf on March 19, was backed as the $13 favourite in his last start on April 17.

But a delay, after newcomer Griffin proved a handful and was subsequently withdrawn, probably ruined his day.

He was expected to play his rabbit's role, but he missed the kick. He was rushed up by jockey Oscar Chavez but could secure only third position on settling down.

He already looked a spent force at the halfway mark and finished last of 10 runners in the $75,000 Novice event over the Poly 1,200m.

When questioned, Chavez said that the gelding did not appreciate standing in the barriers for a long time and became restless because of the delay.

As a result, his mount did not jump cleanly. He then travelled only fairly throughout and did not respond to Chavez's riding. He also appeared to resent the kickback.

A veterinary and analytical examination revealed that the horse was lame near-fore. Hence, the 1,000m gallop test from the barrier before being declared to race again.

Ong is glad the lameness issue is over.

"I'm pretty happy with his trial. I just wanted him to spring from the gates, that's all. And he did that quite easily," said the Singaporean.

"I think we should forget about his last race. The important thing is he's a young horse and he's still learning. Moving forward, he can get that behind him and that'll be good."

Although it was his first time riding Blazing Kid, A'Isisuhairi felt the horse trialled well and has a bright future. He will be on the gelding next week in a Class 4 race over 1,200m on turf.

"It was a nice trial, I'm very happy with him. He gave me a good feel. I think he probably doesn't enjoy the Poly surface that much, that's why he didn't like the kickback last time. But he trialled nicely, no doubt about that," said the Kelantan-born jockey.

"He's a horse with ability, for sure. I know he has won once, but he still doesn't put it all together yet."

A'Isisuhairi was told that Blazing Kid could be a little hot-headed before he got on board the horse.

But the jockey is known to have good hands. He has "tamed" horses like Kranji Mile winner Minister and Sayonara.

"When I got on him at the barrier, he was a little bit fired up. But, once I gave him a little pat and sort of calmed him down, he settled nicely," said A'Isisuhairi.

"So I think the horse doesn't know much yet. He just needs some guidance, so I think he's a horse in the making.

"I'm looking forward to riding him and, hopefully, another winning ride for Jason."