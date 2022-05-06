Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Kinabalu Prince (O Chavez)

2 Star Victory (L Beuzelin)

3 Lim's Puncak Jaya (D Beasley)

4 Kranji Jewel (J Bayliss)

5 Pathfinder (TH Koh)

6 Rey Elvis (M Kellady)

7 Narzar (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 2, 1, ns, 1, 1 3/4, 2 1/4 (1min 01.11sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Takhi (M Nunes)

2 Dabble (Kellady)

3 Crown Dancing (B Woodworth)

4 Super Extreme (M Ewe)

5 Ferocious (Rehaizat)

6 Good Catch

7 Lim's Wish (R Fahmi)

8 Minhaaj (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 3/4, 2 1/2, shd, 7 3/4, 3 1/4, hd, 2 3/4 (1:00.91)

TRIAL 3

1 Super Incredible (Ewe)

2 Alqantur (Beuzelin)

3 Tiger Roar (Nunes)

4 Lim's Craft (Beasley)

5 Mesmerizing (R Stewart)

6 First Bowl (Fahmi)

7 Captain Singapore (Chavez)

8 Surpass Natural

Margins and time: Hd, 1 1/2, 1, 3/4, 1 3/4, 2 1/4, 1/2 (1:02.01)

TRIAL 4

1 Surrey Hills (Beasley)

2 Chivalric Knight (Nunes)

3 Per Incrown (Koh)

4 Free Fallin' (Kellady)

5 Basilisk (Stewart)

6 Buuraq (Bayliss)

7 Elliot Ness (PH Seow)

Margins and time: 3/4, 2, 1, 1/2, 2 1/2, 2 3/4 (1:00.40)

TRIAL 5

1 Gold Ten Sixty-One (Nunes)

2 Mighty Vain (Stewart)

3 Dragon Tycoon (Beasley)

4 Fight To Victory (Koh)

5 Super Atas

Margins and time: 1/2, 131/4, 3 1/2, 12 1/4 (1:00.28)

TRIAL 6

1 The Star (Nunes)

2 Coffee King (K A'isisuhairi)

3 Bounty Rainbows (Stewart)

4 Healthy Baby (N Zyrul)

5 Captain Legacy (Chavez)

6 Cash Cheque (Rehaizat)

7 Palmaria (Beasley)

Margins and time: Ns, 6, nk, 5 1/4, 1 1/4, 5 (1:01.06)

