Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1
1 Kinabalu Prince (O Chavez)
2 Star Victory (L Beuzelin)
3 Lim's Puncak Jaya (D Beasley)
4 Kranji Jewel (J Bayliss)
5 Pathfinder (TH Koh)
6 Rey Elvis (M Kellady)
7 Narzar (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 2, 1, ns, 1, 1 3/4, 2 1/4 (1min 01.11sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Takhi (M Nunes)
2 Dabble (Kellady)
3 Crown Dancing (B Woodworth)
4 Super Extreme (M Ewe)
5 Ferocious (Rehaizat)
6 Good Catch
7 Lim's Wish (R Fahmi)
8 Minhaaj (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 3/4, 2 1/2, shd, 7 3/4, 3 1/4, hd, 2 3/4 (1:00.91)
TRIAL 3
1 Super Incredible (Ewe)
2 Alqantur (Beuzelin)
3 Tiger Roar (Nunes)
4 Lim's Craft (Beasley)
5 Mesmerizing (R Stewart)
6 First Bowl (Fahmi)
7 Captain Singapore (Chavez)
8 Surpass Natural
Margins and time: Hd, 1 1/2, 1, 3/4, 1 3/4, 2 1/4, 1/2 (1:02.01)
TRIAL 4
1 Surrey Hills (Beasley)
2 Chivalric Knight (Nunes)
3 Per Incrown (Koh)
4 Free Fallin' (Kellady)
5 Basilisk (Stewart)
6 Buuraq (Bayliss)
7 Elliot Ness (PH Seow)
Margins and time: 3/4, 2, 1, 1/2, 2 1/2, 2 3/4 (1:00.40)
TRIAL 5
1 Gold Ten Sixty-One (Nunes)
2 Mighty Vain (Stewart)
3 Dragon Tycoon (Beasley)
4 Fight To Victory (Koh)
5 Super Atas
Margins and time: 1/2, 131/4, 3 1/2, 12 1/4 (1:00.28)
TRIAL 6
1 The Star (Nunes)
2 Coffee King (K A'isisuhairi)
3 Bounty Rainbows (Stewart)
4 Healthy Baby (N Zyrul)
5 Captain Legacy (Chavez)
6 Cash Cheque (Rehaizat)
7 Palmaria (Beasley)
Margins and time: Ns, 6, nk, 5 1/4, 1 1/4, 5 (1:01.06)