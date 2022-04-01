Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 The Star * (M Nunes)

2 Kinabalu Prince (O Chavez)

3 Outfit (R Shafiq)

4 Generation M (I Amirul)

Margins and time: 1, shd, 101/2 (1min 01.06 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Ops * (Nunes)

2 Special King (S John)

3 Konan (L Beuzelin)

4 Conflagrance (Chavez)

Margins and time: 11/2, nk, 2 (1:00.72)

TRIAL 3

1 Water Rocket * (CC Wong)

2 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Boy Xander (Nunes)

4 Strong N Best (S John)

5 On Line

6 Hard Too Think (Lerner)

Margins and time: 11/4, 21/4, 11/4, hd, 51/2 (59.94 sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Surrey Hills * (Chavez)

2 Wind Of Dubai * (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Ace Sovereign (Nunes)

4 Spirit Of D'Wind (TH Koh)

5 Healthy Baby (R Shafiq)

6 Dragon Tycoon (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: 1, 73/4, 1/2, ns, 7 ( 1:00.12)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 01, 2022, with the headline Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results. Subscribe

