Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1
1 The Star * (M Nunes)
2 Kinabalu Prince (O Chavez)
3 Outfit (R Shafiq)
4 Generation M (I Amirul)
Margins and time: 1, shd, 101/2 (1min 01.06 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sun Ops * (Nunes)
2 Special King (S John)
3 Konan (L Beuzelin)
4 Conflagrance (Chavez)
Margins and time: 11/2, nk, 2 (1:00.72)
TRIAL 3
1 Water Rocket * (CC Wong)
2 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Boy Xander (Nunes)
4 Strong N Best (S John)
5 On Line
6 Hard Too Think (Lerner)
Margins and time: 11/4, 21/4, 11/4, hd, 51/2 (59.94 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Surrey Hills * (Chavez)
2 Wind Of Dubai * (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Ace Sovereign (Nunes)
4 Spirit Of D'Wind (TH Koh)
5 Healthy Baby (R Shafiq)
6 Dragon Tycoon (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: 1, 73/4, 1/2, ns, 7 ( 1:00.12)