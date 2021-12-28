Yes, Prime Minister

HONG KONG • Trainer Ricky Yiu believes Prime Minister, winner of yesterday's Class 3 Hong Kong Elite Athletes Cup Handicap over 1,400m, will handle the rise to higher grades, after saluting with a devastating finish under jockey Derek Leung.

Prime Minister beat Nothing New by a neck.

"I gave the jockey one instruction - I told him not to come back if he didn't win," he joked.

"We decided to take a chance and ride him back in the field because horses today have been able to win from out wide.

"He drew Gate 14, so we had to go back and ride him that way and it worked out perfectly.

"I was a bit worried when he was a few lengths behind the second-last horse. But, when he started to make ground, my confidence grew. It's very promising and, hopefully, he can keep going up in Class 2."

Contesting his 11th race in Hong Kong, his charge had mixed form. In New Zealand, Prime Minister won four of five starts as Mac Attacka for Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley. HKJC