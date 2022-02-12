Yes, keep on dancing

RACE 1 (1,000M)

The first race looks a "hot" one as there are well-bred youngsters and the talk about a few is very positive.

(3) RULERSHIP and (10) BIG SLICK dominated the market last week before the race meeting was abandoned. They could fight this out.

(1) CATCH THAT MELODY, (2) UNTO THE BREACH, (4) SUNDANCE KID, (9) POTENTE and (12) IN WITH A CHANCE could be very speedy from their bloodlines. The betting may take a different turn. Following the market closely could see good returns.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

(8) RED ROSES TOO could be the one to watch. She possesses plenty speed in her pedigree and looks well placed.

(6) MIA LOA did well to finish in the money after playing up at the start. She can only improve and looks the best of the raced runners.

(9) BEGONIA knows this track and is expected to improve on her Scottsville debut.

The talk is positive about (3) EAU DE VIE. She has a 1.5kg claimer up, which should boost her chances. Again follow the money on the first-timers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Trainer Garth Puller has three runners, including Cape males (4) INTREPID ACT (who met recent Grade 3 winner Universal in his first start) and (7) CLEAN SLATE. Both are open to good improvement on their local debut.

(3) MR MOLONY is in good form, has drawn ideally and enjoys the distance. This could give him an edge.

(15) RAVENS SWORD and (13) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA have useful pedigrees and positive trainer comments. Follow the money.

(6) HIGH LEGISLATION has been given time to mature and could be the one with big improvement expected.

(10) GREY VIEW is always right there.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(14) SKY CAFE's one run at this course makes her form look weak. But, if she can be forgiven for that, she should be one of the leading contenders.

(12) GLOBAL SECRET could enjoy the sprint. A 4kg claim could make it hard for her challengers to catch her.

(15) STAR AGLOW has shown fair form on the Highveld and is making her local debut for a new yard. She has met some high-class opponents and is the one to watch.

(13) VISION OF WILL is holding form and perhaps the change of venue could spark improvement. She could much prefer the longer straight.

(1) VENTUROUS, (9) GREEN SLEEVES and (11) REGINAS ANGEL can earn.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(5) MADIBA'S CUPPA showed true form when tried at this course, finishing a gallant second. He gave the winner a bit of weight and should enjoy the longer distance.

(4) PARK AND FLY finished many lengths behind Madiba's Cuppa but has been on a learning curve and could also prefer the staying trip.

(9) NATIONAL FLAG is best forgiven for his runs at Greyville. He is better at this track and has proven stamina.

(10) DENVER is tried in a marathon in only his third start. He could show more.

Trainer MJ Odendaal's (2) LUCK OF THE IRIS should appreciate the trip. His other horse (6) LA DREAMER has a top rider up.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(4) WINTER WAVES was finally given more ground and got the job done despite racing a bit wide. He can repeat on the turf as he looks well placed again.

(1) LADY SERENA has been racing in stronger company and can get a lot closer. She has Gate 1 and her stable is in good form.

(11) CASIMIRO looks to have patchy form but none of those runs are bad. His last form line is proving quite strong.

(7) WALTON HALL has never had luck with his starting stalls but has dropped in ratings. He could reap the benefit of that.

(10) ARROW'S MARK gave signs he can pop up any day.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(11) KEEP ON DANCING is back at her best track. The mare won her last two starts over different distances. The course specialist could be hard to beat after running at Greyville.

(2) GLORY DAYS was only a neck behind Keep On Dancing the last time they met and should also much prefer Scottsville with its longer straight.

(8) MOUNT LAUREL was unlucky to lose her last race. She hung badly and lost in a close finish. That form could be strong in this. An overdue win is well deserved.

(6) TIME TO ROLL won her last two starts on the Poly but she needs to bring the form to the turf.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(7) PACIFIC WINTER impressed last time, suggesting he has been given a new lease on life. He could follow up even if switching from the Poly to Scottsville.

(13) PHINDA MZALA has been taking on stronger company upcountry and could relish this test.

(12) BLAZE OF SILK is back at his happy hunting ground and could give them all a galloping lesson.

(3) FAUSTINO, who is holding form, and (2) WE ALL CHOMIES can fight it out.

(9) IMPARTIAL is one of many who can upset in this competitive field.