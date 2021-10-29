Yeo upsets Indonesian to reach q-finals

Singapore's world No. 31 Yeo Jia Min notched her first win over Indonesia's world No. 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on her fourth try, claiming a 21-19, 21-8 victory to progress to the French Open women's singles quarter-finals yesterday.

The 22-year-old badminton player will face South Korea's world No. 8 An Se-young today for a place in the semi-finals.

"I tried to control the pace better this time and not to rush in the rallies," said Yeo. "Towards the end, she made shots very tight to the net which caused the errors. I stayed calm and focused on the next point which helped me win."

National singles coach Kelvin Ho praised her for her patience and consistency, noting: "This is not Jia Min's usual style but she was able pull it off, which is the added dimension we've been trying to add to her game that would allow her to compete with the top players."

Looking ahead to the match against An, Yeo said: "Se-young is good at controlling the rhythm of the game so I need to keep my shot quality high, stay patient to counter her attacks."

Ho added: "She needs to continue to remain clear about the game plan and stay focused, always ready for changes and overcome them when they happen."

However, compatriot Loh Kean Yew could not keep up his fine form a day after upsetting Malaysia's All-England champion Lee Zii Jia. The world No. 40 was beaten 21-17, 21-13 in 40 minutes by India's world No. 22 Lakshya Sen at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris.

Meanwhile, their teammates all came through the first round at the Belgian International.

Mixed doubles and newly-weds Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han continued their fine form after winning the Dutch Open last week to surge 175 places to 230th in the world rankings.

The former world No. 15 pair proved their pedigree as they beat Scotland's world No. 88 Christopher Grimley and Eleanor O'Donnell 21-8, 21-18.

Hee then partnered Loh Kean Hean in the men's doubles as the world No. 109 duo took out Denmark's Kristian Kraemer and Marcus Rindshoj 21-18, 21-15.

World No. 99 Jaslyn Hooi edged out Denmark's Amalie Schulz (138th) 19-21, 22-20, 21-11 and then Hungary's Vivien Sandorhazi (148th) 21-14, 18-21, 21-13 in the women's singles to make the last eight.

Coming through the men's singles qualifiers, world No. 165 Jason Teh overcame India's Harsheel Dani (156th) 21-18, 21-15, but lost 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 to Spaniard Pablo Abian (52nd) in the round of 16.