Yeo to 'recharge' after Tour Finals run ends

The rigours of back-to-back competitions at the highest level have taken their toll on national shuttler Yeo Jia Min, who retired while trailing 21-7, 15-9 to Thai world No. 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan in their Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals Group B match yesterday.

It was clear from the opening game that the Singaporean world No. 17 was not 100 per cent when she required treatment on her right knee.

Despite trying to fight on and taking a 3-0 lead in the second game, the 22-year-old just could not keep up with her 25-year-old opponent, stopping after 31 minutes.

This loss follows a 21-11, 21-14 defeat by Japan's world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday.

Yeo will also miss today's match against South Korea's world No. 6 An Se-young. This means she will not make the semi-finals, although she should keep the US$9,000 (S$12,280) for making the season-ender in Bali.

Yeo told The Straits Times: "It's frustrating because I know I can do better but I've not been at my best physically this week.

"I've got a strain in my knee and feel like I shouldn't push my body with (next month's) World Championships in mind. It may affect the preparations a little but I'm happy I can head home to recharge myself mentally for a few days before going to Spain."

While it is not the World Tour Finals debut Yeo would have envisioned - she is the first Singaporean to qualify for the US$1.5 million event which features the top eight singles and doubles performers of the calendar year - she was not the only player to retire in Bali.

In the men's singles, Japan's world No. 2 Kento Momota and Denmark's world No. 10 Rasmus Gemke also withdrew on Wednesday, giving Denmark's top-ranked Viktor Axelsen and India's world No. 21 Lakshya Sen a free pass from Group A into tomorrow's semi-finals.

Axelsen beat Sen 21-15, 21-14 yesterday while in the women's draw, India's P.V. Sindhu outclassed German Yvonne Li 21-10, 21-13.

As the world of sport reopened amid the pandemic, the top shuttlers had to cope with a packed BWF World Tour schedule featuring six tournaments since the Oct 19-24 Denmark Open.

In this period, several players such as Axelsen, Momota, Anders Antonsen, Lee Zii Jia, Ratchanok Intanon and Saina Nehwal have pulled out of at least one event.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho shared that Yeo's knee strain is a new injury picked up from the past two months' exertions.

He said: "We will let the physiotherapist assess it further and work step by step towards helping her feel better. There's also the mental aspect of the game Jia Min needs to work on to become stronger than the rest."

